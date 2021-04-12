Review: Actor In Person and Audience Again in Oakland Theater Project’s ‘The Waste Land’

If you’re a fan of radio drama, whether it’s something that interested you during the pandemic or well before, you probably treasure the unique intimacy of the art form, the way the voices seem to bounce in your own head. , the way you can listen. just as you are, whether you are hiding under the covers or doing household chores.

In “The Waste Land,” the Oakland Theater Project’s drive-in theatrical adaptation of TS Eliot’s poem, this quality finds wonderful new life.

You see artist Lisa Ramirez through your windshield, on a small patch of dirt in the parking lot behind the Oakland linen store. She’s in the flesh, and this show, which opened on Sunday April 11, is the first live theater work in California that the Actors’ Equity Association has allowed to perform to an in-person audience since. the coronavirus lockdown.

You hear it, however, through a microphone transmitted live to an FM radio station, meaning that aural proximity compensates and bridges the visual mediation and distance. When she takes her first breath to speak, you hear the lungs inflate even more sharply than if you had a front row seat in a tiny black box theater. Locked in a car, you might even have the illusion that you are attending a private performance and cannot be seen yourself.

Oakland Theater Project had to demonstrate strict safety precautions for the Actors’ Equity Association to approve “The Waste Land”. Cars are compulsory and the public can only leave them to use the toilet.

Ramirez never goes inside at all, as the ventilation of the linen store did not pass the union rally, so she has to use her car as a changing room and the theater had to rent her own portable toilets.

To stack up to 17 cars in the Flax park, the company had to do a technical rehearsal of the parking lot; attendants use toy lightsabers to guide each car inside and out, one by one.

But the show, adapted for the stage by John Wilkins and directed by Michael Socrates Moran, doesn’t always live up to its innovative concept or Herculean effort.

A montage projected at the start heralds great ambitions, showing footage from the Spanish flu pandemic from 1918 (shortly before the composition of “The Waste Land”) to WWII and the Civil Rights era through now, as Ramirez then drifts in place in front of the images, as if to escape the freight of the past. (Erin Gilley designed the projections.) But you can’t get away from it, the sequence involves; we always wear it, breathe it.

As the show progresses, however, the images continue to make painfully literal connections between the text and our own time. “Falling towers,” said Ramirez? We see the Twin Towers on fire. “Hooded hordes”? We see women in hijabs.

If much of the death-haunted poem escapes the concretes of human theater on the ground before us, uttering those tingling and mysterious words for, perhaps, some reason, a few characters materialize who seem ripe for the stage: a bartender, sloshy in his boastful; a fisherman, waiting for the “testimony of summer nights” to pass in a river below; a fortune teller, Madame Sosostris, who seems so overwhelmed by her vision that she needs to spit it out ASAP.

Few artists can evoke and maintain surreality like Ramirez, a frequent contributor to the Oakland Theater Project. Summoning into a trance and then holding herself and her audience in, she manifests a cosmic imagination and powerful spiritual stamina. Its vibe is partly that of a Homeric bard, but perhaps more of a Shakespeare sage brought to life by some horrible cosmic truth or joke that we cannot see or translate.

The lighting, by Dr Stephanie Anne Johnson, is mostly footlights, giving a ghostly, sad clown-like quality to Ramirez’s already evocative features. But if she is a messenger from the hereafter, her news of misfortune carries only a vague and dull pain.

L“The land of waste”: Adapted by John Wilkins from TS Eliot. Directed by Michael Socrates Moran. Until May 16. 55 minutes. $ 25 to $ 50. 510-646-1126. https://oaklandtheaterproject.org



