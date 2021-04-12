Hollywood movies make up for lack of Bollywood

New Delhi: Foreign Language Drama The father will be released in India on April 23, adding to the list of big and small American films currently slated for release in the country. A Franco-British co-production, the film stars Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell and Olivia Williams, and follows an aging man who must cope with his progressive memory loss.

To be sure, Hollywood is gearing up for a hectic year in India by scheduling a list of big releases such as the new James Bond film. No time to die, Disney spy thriller Black Widow, the last opus of Fast and furious franchise, F9 and Tom Cruise-star Top Gun: Maverick, for now although all titles remain subject to the covid-19 situation.

During the pandemic, the first movie titles to hit the big screen in India were from Hollywood. These include Christopher Nolans Principle and superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984 with collections of counters 12.43 crore and 15.54 crore respectively.

The outlook for Bollywood films is currently bleak with restrictions and restrictions in several states.

Traditionally, large-scale Hollywood films could reach a screen count of 1,500-2,000 in India, but given the space left by Bollywood, it wouldn’t be surprising if they handled higher showcasing, according to a trade expert.

This decision follows several high-level titles such as Troll World Tour, Artemis Fowl, Scoob, King of Staten Island, My Spy and Lovebirds been taken to video streaming platforms last year. Other titles such as Disneys Mulan and Warner Bros Wonder Woman 1984 saw a hybrid release model, projected both in theaters and on home devices, either simultaneously or as deemed viable in specific territories.

India has often demonstrated its love for Hollywood titles, especially big shows such as Avengers Endgame, which is the highest grossing American film in the country at 373.22 crore, followed by Avengers: Infinity War ( 227.43 crore) and The jungle Book ( 188 crore).