WWE WrestleMania 2021 Results: Ranking of the biggest surprises of the PPV over 2 days | Launderer report





0 out of 5 Photo credit: WWE.com WrestleMania 37 is officially in the books. The two-night event certainly had its ups and downs as WWE made its triumphant return to Raymond James Stadium to perform to a live audience for the first time in over a year. Right away it was refreshing to see again a massive ensemble worthy of the biggest spectacle in sports entertainment. Last year’s edition of the event was a much-needed escape from the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 for many fans, but seeing the year’s biggest pay-per-view in the empty Performance Center was also surrealist. This weekend’s debates proved just how much the usual pageantry and crowd participation is an integral part of the WrestleMania experience. The fans in attendance helped uplift this show and remind us that professional wrestling depends on immediate feedback. To that end, WWE delivered a strong evening show, which welcomed its fan base and set the tone for the rest of the weekend. The second night was a bit spotty but a few surprises and two fantastic main events were worth the price of admission. Here are some of the most shocking moments from the Immortal Showcase.

1 of 5 Heading to WrestleMania 37, Bobby Lashley lost some of the momentum he had gained in his pursuit of the WWE Championship. The Almighty superstar seemed almost unsure of himself as he dissolved The Hurt Business and enlisted the help of the locker room to deal with Drew McIntyre. So, it looked like The Scottish Psychopath was destined to return to The Show of Shows and regain its title. After all, McIntyre enjoyed a dominant run as the champion, and Lashley never beat him to win the top prize. However, the third black WWE champion shocked the Raymond James Stadium crowd in the opener when he used the Hurt Lock to win via a technical submission. It was a stunning visual after McIntryre succinctly beat Brock Lesnar last year.

2 of 5 This year, several deserving stars got their moment on the biggest stage of all. Cesaro finally got the chance to participate in a one-on-one match at the event by defeating Seth Rollins and Sheamus won the WWE United States Championship after weeks of incredible showings on Raw. However, Taminas’ victory in the tumultuous tag team match and the warm welcome the following night came as a pleasant surprise. The second generation wrestler and Natalya outlasted four other teams to become the number one contenders for the WWE Womens Tag Team Championship. The match itself wasn’t much to tell, but it was hard not to be moved as Natalya paused as she went to lock down the sniper. Instead, she tagged her partner so she could deliver the Superfly Splash that her father, Jimmy Snuka, popularized to secure victory. The couple, sadly, lost the following night, but it was great to see someone who has been around for as long as Tamina has her moment in the sun.

3 out of 5 Bad Bunny was a welcome addition to Monday Night Raw this year after his performance at the Royal Rumble. The multi-platinum reggaeton artist even won the championship 24/7. So, many fans were curious to see how he would perform on his in-ring debut this weekend at WrestleMania. Surprisingly, the Puerto Rican star was one of the highlights of Saturday night as it quickly became apparent that he was working hard to prepare for this. It paid off as he worked the majority of his match with Damian Priest and he pulled off several impressive moves including suplex duels with his partner, a flying crossbody and even a Canadian destroyer. It was hands down the best celebrity game in recent memory and it will go down as one of WrestleMania 37’s most memorable moments.

4 out of 5 The Sunday Night Show kicked off with Randy Orton vs. The Fiend. WWE has been preparing for this showdown ever since The Viper burned down Bray Wyatts’ demonic alter ego alive at TLC in December. The results were about as bizarre as one might expect after weeks of cryptic segments and copious amounts of black goo. The Fiend made a captivating entrance as he regenerated and emerged from a giant jack in a box. Most fans will no doubt be disappointed that the game was largely forgettable as this scenario has been going on for so long. Nonetheless, the twist will be one of the most talked about moments of the night. It appears Alexa Bliss now controls The Fiend as she distracts him long enough for Orton to sneak in and land an RKO to win. It’s an interesting development because it seemed like the former Raw Women’s Champion had been fascinated by the odd figure ever since he attacked her on the July 31 episode of SmackDown. For better or for worse, it created a startling picture.

5 out of 5 No one knew what to expect from the Nigerian Drum Fight on Sunday night and the result was a hardcore match with kendo sticks and several African drums surrounding the ring. The Big E and Apollo crews delivered an entertaining game for the most part. It looked like the Intercontinental champion would keep after the challenger missed a frog splash and went through a table below. This left the Nigerian star open for the Big Ending, but before the Tampa native could secure the winning pin, Dabba-Kato emerged to interfere. WWE fans haven’t seen the Hope 69, who is also of Nigerian descent, since his appearances on Raw Underground. It looks like we’ll see more of it in the coming weeks.







