Entertainment
Running pigs and an Orlando magician take the stage at the Lake County Fair
EUSTIS Want to see pigs fly?
The Lake County Fair is home to a whole new range of entertainment, including Robinsons Racing Pigs, where the crowds go wild in front of these adorable barnyard animals as they soar high around corners and into a 24-foot pool. Predict the winner and one lucky kid will win a blue ribbon for first place.
People love it, said owner Randy Ross. We have been organizing fairs for 35 years and travel the country about 10 months a year.
Although he travels far and wide with his eight little pigs and four Yorkshire pigs, Ross is a local Floridian from Lake City, an important fact for the Fair Association when it chooses to support the locals.
In 1984, Paul and Carlota Robison started pig racing at the Florida State Fair. By the time the fair was over, they had booked 12 more fairs and quickly became one of the most popular attractions. These famous pigs have appeared on all major TV channels including The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson and Jay Leno. Ross and his wife, Sharon, have carried on the legacy since the late 90s.
So what motivates these pigs to run as fast as they can and defy gravity in a long body of water? An Oreo cookie, of course.
Pigs love Oreos, says Ross. They know the winner will be getting their favorite treat, so they’re always up for a race.
This event takes place three times each night of the fair with an additional show on the weekends, and the crowds go wild.
I love racing pigs, said Adelyn Miller. They are so cute and really quick.
Miller successfully picked the winning pig and won a blue ribbon.
Just down the stage from OReilly Auto Parts, farmer Billy performs his act of comedic magic that gets the crowd moving, thinking he knows his tricks until the last second.
I swear I knew how he circled the points, but they kept showing up, Darrel Hunt said. It was great fun for the kids and a great family event.
Billy Skadlock has entertained crowds for 40 years, including with the Ringling Brothers Circus, Sea World and Universal Studios.
As a kid we could be anything, Skadlock said. One day I was a pirate, one day I was a magician, and I made a career out of it.
Skadlock, who is from Key West, attended Clown College and worked with the Ringling Brothers for three years as a Clown Leader. He moved to Sea World in the 80’s where he was one of the original mimes.
When he learned that Universal Studios would be opening soon, he began to perfect his Charlie Chaplin routine and stilt walking and was brought in for his expertise in the 90s and is still around today. He was commissioned to help open Universal Studios in Japan and Singapore.
As a freelance artist on the side, Skadlock takes on the guise of any character requested, showcasing his variety of entertainment.
Come see the show, said Skadlock. It’s a good time for everyone.
For a full schedule of events and tickets, visit LakeCoFair.com.
Monday schedule:
Monday is dollar day with $ 1 admission and $ 1 rides. Children under five are free.
Welcome Show with Mayor Ferris Wheeler-Main Gate – 4:50 p.m.
Youth Market Steer Show – 7:00 p.m.
Farmer Billys Barnyard Revue 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Robinsons Racing Pigs – 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Them Sweeney Boys-6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
3 Ring Super Circus-6.15 a.m. and 8.15 p.m.
Slims pony races – 6.30 p.m.
