Here’s what Bollywood celebrities did this weekend

Bollywood celebrities made the most of their time over the weekend and their Instagram posts are proof of that. Here is a list of five Bollywood celebrities and how they spent their weekend according to their social media posts. While some celebrities had a blissful evening, others were busy promoting their film.
Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor felt like a villain in an incredible monochrome snap he posted on social media. The actor was seen posing with a coffee mug and sunglasses which served as great props for the picture. He wrote in the caption that for his Sunday vibe he felt like he was relaxing like a bad guy. A number of fans flocked to the comments section praising the actor for sharing the incredible photo that was posted by him.
Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan has been in the news for some time due to promotions for his now-released film The big bull. The film is based on a financial scam and intrigued fans of the actor, so he shared clips of the film. Further on, Abhishek Bachchan posted a new video in which he mentioned that the new song for the film was coming out..
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff posted a short video where he can be seen practicing his boxing moves. The actor known for his incredible dedication to fitness has been seen showing off his toned physique. He posted the reel and captioned it with go Corona go and thus created a jovial post. Fans loved the post as they showered it with a bunch of likes and comments all congratulating the actor on the incredible reel.
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda was seen enjoying his time with a camera by his side as he soared to the waters of the Chambal River. The actor posed in the boat with a hat on and a professional camera by his side. He posted the picture and wrote that it represented his Sunday type. The post received a lot of love from its fans and subscribers.
Saqib Saleem
Saqib Saleem posted a rather hilarious article and joked about the shirt he was wearing. The actor posed in front of a mirror with a black shirt covered in aquatic prints. He posted the photo and captioned that he felt like he was in a living aquarium with a shirt like this on. The actor invited a whole bunch of hilarious comments from his fans and other famous friends.
