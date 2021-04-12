Am I a Nice Guy or a Bad Guy ?: James Norton on Tough Men in Hollywood

In January of last year, James Norton was the frontrunner to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond. Pure speculation, he told me at the time and now, over a year later, the final Craigs 007 release still hasn’t been released, so we’re no closer to who will be. the next. Nothing has changed, Norton said now, smiling at Zoom.

However, I am saying that following a resurgence of Black Lives Matter, more and more voices are calling for diverse representation in roles such as 007. They have become so much about cultural currency and the impact that an actor could have. rather than just acting. Norton, a diplomat, nods.

There is an argument, he begins, that, rather than making Bond a person of color, why not create a new story that is authentically representative and not reused? But then you’re never going to create a franchise that will rival the power of Bond straight away. It must be a bit of everything, right? He pauses. I realize that I speak in platitudes.

I think for him there is no answer that everyone will like and it is an unenviable call for bond producers too. Yes, Norton agrees. No one thinks every iconic franchise should be transformed. But it’s about finding where it makes sense, in a sensitive way, to remedy what has been an endemic amount of whitewashing.

Which brings us to the Oscars. He saw some of the favorites, along with the rape-revenge thriller Promising young woman his choice. He says that for a first feature film it’s crazy and brave and he’s right. He read the script at an early stage and I say he would have liked it; the smartest move in the movie is to turn actors who are considered nice guys into the roles of bad men.

Am I considered a nice guy? Norton asks. Or a villain? Hmm. Mostly nice. And they wouldn’t throw … Shia LaBeouf? Indeed. Either way, he thinks the awards are weird this year, with stars in red carpet outfits at home. Still, he admits that if nominated he would feel different. I would be fine. Professional lighting and a campaign, he said, before apologizing in case it appeared he was cutting this year’s nominees. And that sums it up: very likeable, with opinions, but a man who stays okay with everyone, in case he needs to in the future.

In Joss Whedons’ new TV show, Nevers, we first see Norton waking up in bed with a naked woman and a naked man. He sniffs something, shows us his butt, and swallows a glass of wine for breakfast. Then in a new movie called Nowhere special, he plays a Northern Irish window cleaner, while, in another, Things Heard and Seen, he’s a twisted American college professor who likes to put his wife down and masturbate in the shower. None of this remotely sounds like the soft-spoken, 35-year-old Briton calling from his parents’ house, with glasses and a casual blue sweater, waves of soft hair filling the screen. He has been with his parents because his acting girlfriend Imogen Poots has been working for a long time but, after speaking to us, he will be returning to London for the Covid jab. Because he’s diabetic? No, they give it to the actors early, he’s dead. What will he do when it’s all over? Travel, he said, because my partners in America. The first thing I do is jump on a plane.

He smiles. In fact, he smiles a lot at the star of Grantchester (vicar), Happy valley (murderer), War and peace (prince), McMafia (doubtful businessman), Christine Keeler’s trial (doubtful osteopath) and Little woman (male) is gone for another round of varied and high profile roles. You could argue that this is the point of being an actor. But, he retorts, self-deprecating, I could be accused of prioritizing the journey of transformation rather than finding the truth of a character … Yet I love the memories formed in free space. from someone else. This guy in Nevers… I now have vague memories of entering a sex club that I run. It’s incredible.

Also, variety is a way of not being cataloged, which a well-spoken, handsome white actor like Norton could easily be in this drama-obsessed country. I’m very aware of that, he admits. We love our labels, so I see people’s careers limited by rankings. People think they know you because of your school or your sound. I have to constantly make an effort.

Nortons’ sister, Jessica, is a doctor and it weighs on her mind. She has a definite advantage for the company as he dresses. Some would just take the money and have fun; Norton, however, wants to do the job that matters. We haven’t saved lives, he says, and there is a risk, especially in a pandemic, he continues, that his industry will appear frivolous. That’s why he liked to be in Little woman, which was warm and cheerful but could also inspire a generation of female viewers. He hopes Nevers could do the same, given that these are mostly women standing up against old white men.

Whedon left production in November, citing a year of unprecedented challenges. Months earlier, and officially unrelated, various actors and former employees had accused Whedon of workplace harassment. What did Norton say about leaving? Very little, he said. My thoughts were inevitably disappointing, for, as a writer, he was brilliant. I cannot comment on the allegations as I have not experienced anything like this. My experience working with Joss was very good. It was great.

We cover a lot of ground with Norton, like how he wants to dance in a sweat when we can all go out again, but he’s worried he’s exhausted. Then we talk about sex. Of Grantchester at Nevers, there’s been a lot on-screen, but love how, now, on shows like Normal people, the exposed flesh is more equal between man and woman. Were so used to seeing female nudity, he said, that when you see a rooster you go there, it’s so self-explanatory! But it’s just balanced. We move on to porn and erections, before he says sex scenes should be a conversation between the actors, not a prescribed blow-by-blow. There’s so much potential for trauma, says the actor, who is just starting out with his own production company. Everyone is sensitive to their naked body, so if you are going to have a sex scene, write a sex scene and ask the actors to say what they are comfortable with.

And so, finally, for style and, in particular, Belstaff: Norton has its first collection for the British brand this spring, with two jackets, the Norton Commuter and Norton Ryedale. The former, for example, is great for cycling, with its reflective piping and a pocket big enough for a D-lock. Plus, I read, a scooped back hem for better coverage. He laughs, but he really likes these niceties. For example, he had fun doing Nevers, but knew he was really a person in a huge machine and that frustrated him. As such, he relished the time spent in lockdown, making plans for his production company. This is where, he argues, he can make real change in the industry, for example, by making sure there is enough diversity behind the camera. It’s tricky, he says, because the business is so white and people have to figure out what to do about it.

This, I think, is more important, he argues, returning to our starting point. Obviously, throwing a color link is important if it’s manipulated in a sensitive way, but there’s the big picture: we need to address the cause rather than the symptom.

Nevers releases May 17 on Sky Atlantic and Now TV. The Belstaff x James Norton collection is now available. belstaff.co.uk

