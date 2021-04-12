Chrissy Teigen loves ‘hangover soup’ | Entertainment





Chrissy Teigens’ mum cooks her hangover soup after the events on the red carpet. The Lip Sync Battle star and her husband John Legend share their home with her mother Vilailuck, known as Pepper, and her parents love watching the couple glamorize each other for big events as they cook up a chicken broth with tofu and pork dumplings. ready for the next morning. Pepper said: It’s full of vitamins. It’s hangover soup. I’m never on the red carpet but I’m backstage. I love doing that, watching Chrissy glamorize herself, look beautiful. I go to the red carpet sometimes if John isn’t available, to the Grammys or the MTV Awards. When I was growing up, never in a million years did I think I would have ended up in Beverly Hills. Pepper has developed a full-fledged fan base through her social media appearance of Chrissys, much to her surprise. She said: I don’t know how it happened. I was just a mom, a grandmother, who just loves kids and lives with my daughter and her husband. I don’t know how I ended up becoming a public figure myself. The 59-year-old matriarch loves cooking for her family and is delighted that John and Chrissys’ children, Luna, four, and Miles, two, are getting used to spicy dishes. She told Times Weekend: Growing up in Thailand, we have no choice. You have to eat what the parents eat. This is how we started. Luna told me last night that she had something that she thought was a little spicy. Sometimes there are spices in there and I don’t tell them, and often they don’t even notice.

