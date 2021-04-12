‘Simpsons’ actor Hank Azaria thinks he needs to apologize to all Indians for Apu





9:20 am PDT 04/12/2021



through



Ryan parker



“It’s practically an insult at this point,” he says of what the character represents.

Hank Azaria was a recent guest on theChair expert podcast, where he discussed several topics, including lessons he learned from reading the controversial Apu Nahasapeemapetilon on The simpsons. The longtime Indian character from the iconic Fox cartoon has come under fire in recent years (including in a 2017 documentary The problem with Apu) due to the character’s racially stereotypical behavior, made worse by being voiced by a Caucasian actor. Azaria said Podcast animates Dax Shepard and Monica Padman that he took the time to learn more about how people felt by taking several seminars and to understand why the character is problematic before stepping down from the role. The actor shared several examples of interactions that had a profound impact on him. “I was talking to my son’s school, I was talking to Indian children there because I wanted to hear from them,” Azaria said. “A 17-year-old he has never even seen the Simpsons but knows what Apu means. It’s practically an insult at this point. All he knows is that this is how his people are perceived and represented by many people in this country. “ The boy, “with tears in his eyes,” said Azaria, asked the actor to tell Hollywood writers what they do account and has ramifications for people’s lives. Azaria said he would deliver the message. “I really apologize,” Azaria said. “It’s important. I apologize for my role in creating and participating. Part of me feels that I have to go to every Indian in this country and apologize personally. And sometimes I do.” Azaria added that he is now a big supporter of people of color voicing characters of color and the diversification of writers’ rooms.







