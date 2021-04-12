Powerpuff Girls first image officially reveals a live-action squad





A first official look at the cast of the upcoming Powerpuff Girls live-action series on The CW reveals Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup in costume.

A first image of thePowerpuff Girlsin the live CW reboot has been revealed. Coming fromJunoDiablo writer Cody and CW mega-producer Greg Berlanti,Powerpuff will bring Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup to life on screen. Originally broadcast on Cartoon Network,Powerpuff Girlsfinished its initial run 15 years ago, but the characters have remained popular in syndication. Now The CW is set to bring the iconic overpowered trio to life with their upcoming series. Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault will play Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup respectively.ScrubsStar Donald Faison is on board as Professor Utonium, with Tom Kenny reprising his role as the show’s narrator. Shooting onPowerpuff Girlsdebuted last week for what is likely a fall 2021 debut, and while plot details are otherwise scarce, at least one iconic villain from the animated series is set to return in some form or form. other. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Why The Powerpuff Girls Are The Perfect SHIELD Follow-Up Agents For Chloe Bennet With set photos of the pilot showing a first glimpse of Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, The CW went ahead and released an official first look at the trio viaVariety.Bennett takes center stage as Blossom, flanked by Cameron and Perrault as Bubbles and Buttercup. Each actress wears the iconic color associated with their respective characters, and they are flanked by animated clouds that closely match the aesthetic of the animated series. Check out the full image below: The photos ofPowerpuff GirlsThe set showing the actresses in costume was the subject of much criticism from fans who felt the outfits did not live up to their expectations. It’s unclear if this first look will do anything to allay their concerns, but it’s also too early to tell how well done the show will be. Without even a trailer or clip showing the trio in action, it’s unclear how the live version will translate onscreen. Fortunately, The CW has a knack for dealing with people with superpowers. The biggest success of the network is arguably its Arrowverseshows. With eight series featuring the hugely popular Interconnected Universe, it’s clear The CW knows what they’re doing by adapting animated properties for live action.Powerpuff Girlswill have high expectations regardless – it’s a source of nostalgia for an entire generation that grew up with the series’ distinctive take on three girls with strange abilities. However, it is still too early to judge the success of the network in the adaptation.Powerpuff Girls and as production progresses, fans are sure to get more character glimpses ahead of the series premiere. More: How Rebooting The Powerpuff Girls Can Avoid Winx Saga Mistakes Source: Variety City Of Lies Cast Guide: What Every Real Life Character Looks Like

