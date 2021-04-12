The trick to playing drunk in ‘Another Round’? Alcohol camp

Danish Oscar-nominated director Thomas Vinterberg envisioned a first version of his Oscar-nominated international feature film Another Round in 2013 while exchanging ideas with co-writer Tobias Lindholm. We first thought about making a film that was purely a celebration of alcohol, Vinterberg says from his home in Copenhagen. Then we realized that we know too many families destroyed by alcohol to not also mention the dark side of alcohol consumption. But we didn’t have the engine of the story yet.

That engine came a few years later thanks to Norwegian psychiatrist Finn Skrderuds’ theory that humans are born with a blood alcohol deficiency of 0.05. In Another Round, this totally unscientific notion inspires four bored high school teachers (played by Mads Mikkelsen, Magnus Millang, Lars Ranthe and Thomas Bo Larsen) to drink every day, all day, using breathalyzers to maintain a modest blood alcohol level as they engage with their students.

The experiment, of course, derails. To prepare his cast to play everything from drunkard to drunkard, Vinterberg has set up what he calls an alcohol training camp. Mikkelsen describes the week-long experience, fueled mostly by schnapps and beer, as revealing.

The booze camp gave us the chance for the cast to be as specific as the guys in the story, he says. What happens if we filmed a scene at 0.05 [blood-alcohol content], then again to 0.08, then a few more levels? The first day I left the rehearsals thinking, I’m not sure we have anything to take away from this, because it’s not like we feel drunk or anything. But the next day it was very informative to look at yourself in the pictures and see all these subtle little differences between being sober and drunk. After two beers, 0.05, your hands are suddenly a little freer. Two more drinks, .08, the lisp you had when you were a kid is coming back. And then at .10, that’s when we stopped listening to anyone, especially the director!

Vinterberg further synchronized actor performances with reality-based behavior by studying research compiled from Danish police reports. They gave us this very comprehensive diagram showing how people behave at different blood alcohol levels, and I put it on the wall, he says. At some level, you usually start singing. On another level, you start to doze off. And then, at a certain point, you can’t get undressed.

The first drunken sequence in Another Round, played like all scenes by completely sober actors, costars Champagne with a wine hunter as the four friends celebrate their birthdays. It was by far the most difficult scene in the film to shoot, says Vinterberg. I wanted to show that these characters share a past and miss each other, but they put up thick walls. As the scene evolves and the alcohol miracle opens the minds of the crazy people, they go from politeness and slightly nervous to chilling out and dancing in the restaurant Who cares! before going out and becoming like children. They feel that warmth of being a gang again.

Days later, Mikkelsens Martin, emboldened by the morning vodka, fascinates his previously brooding history students with haunting lectures. Vinterberg says, Mads has the courage to become the man he was with the perfect dose of alcohol. He is not drunk. But he’s not sober either. On the set, we invented this state as zero. This is where the theory says you should be when you are born.

Vinterberg, who notes that he grew up in a township with great people, good conversation, and lots of booze, pushes Another Round into darker territory when Nikolaj (Millang) kicks off a long day of group drinking by serving up Sazerac cocktails based on absinthe. . Determined to achieve total oblivion, the men awkwardly dance to American soul music, stumble into a store spilling merchandise, and attempt to spear cod at the local wharf using a blunt pole. They meet in a pub, where Nikolaj eats paper money and Martin dives from the top of the bar into a crowd of rowdy drinkers.

The night ends in shambles when Nikolaj tries to sneak into his home without waking the family, only to cause an uproar when he passes out and wets the bed. Millang used many tricks to get into the drunk character. I shot about 40 times, he says. They rubbed schnapps around my face so I could smell the alcohol. I remembered being young and drunk, throwing up all over my room. And I just imagined the rest as I climbed the stairs.

The Teachers’ Project collapses when tragedy befalls a character from Another Round, but alcohol reaffirms its magical powers in the film’s grand finale. As newly graduated high school students get drunk in their captain’s hats, according to Danish tradition, Mikkelsens Martin drinks deeply from a bottle of champagne, then dances like the magnificent jazz ballet he once dreamed of being.

Champagne is what started our characters’ journey, so I enjoyed coming back to it, Vinterberg says. Moreover, if you examine the specifics of alcohol, you learn that the bubbles ignite alcohol at a triple rate. When you add bubbles, you get drunk much faster.