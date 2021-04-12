Harvey Weinstein to be extradited to Los Angeles





12:00 PM PDT 04/12/2021



through



Etan Vlessing



Weinstein will then be the subject of a hearing on April 30 after appearing in a court in Erie County, New York on Monday in an ongoing extradition proceeding to return him to California, where he had been charged with new charges.

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein appears to be returning to California to face sexual abuse charges. Weinstein participated in court proceedings in Erie County, New York on Monday to hear his fate in an ongoing extradition proceeding to return him to Los Angeles. Dressed in a rust-colored prison sweatshirt and with a walker by his side, Weinstein appeared via a video link from a New York State maximum security prison, Wende Correctional Center near Buffalo, where he is currently serving 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault. charges a conviction he recently appealed. As Erie County Judge Kenneth Case entered the courtroom, Weinstein stepped forward in his chair to learn his fate in the ongoing extradition proceeding involving prosecutors in California, which includes a warrant for ‘judgment and a sealed indictment after grand jury proceedings. Judge Case has set a court hearing for April 30 before possibly setting a date for Weinstein’s extradition to California. At Monday’s hearing, the court heard from Norman Effman, an attorney for Weinstein, who asked for a delay on a likely extradition to allow his client to undergo key medical procedures now provided for by the New York prison system. He also demanded that Weinstein be virtually arraigned on the California New York indictment to give more time for his medical treatments. “It seems disturbing to reverse what New York State has done to care for someone in their care and ensure they receive proper medical attention,” Effman told Judge Case. At the same time, Weinstein’s legal team – which included Mark Werksman, a California lawyer retained by Weinstein and observing the proceedings from Los Angeles – appeared to resign, with his client eventually returning to California to face new criminal charges. “We are not trying to avoid what will happen in California. We believe that there is not only a defense against these charges, but a very good defense against these charges. And we believe that will result in an acquittal,” Effman told the researcher. Los Angeles prosecutors tried to bring Weinstein back to California to face sexual abuse charges, and Monday’s New York court proceedings focused on a request for temporary custody by the Los County District Attorney’s Office. Angeles. In California, Weinstein has been charged with four counts of rape and sexual assault, which stem from accusations by two women who say Weinstein attacked them at hotels in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills in 2013. “We believe the evidence will show that the accused used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said when Weinstein reported. been charged. The Los Angeles charges carry a sentence of up to 28 years in state prison. In New York City, Weinstein was convicted of committing a first and third degree indictable sex act.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos