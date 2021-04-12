New petition filed by lawyer Steven Avery accuses nephew Bobby Dassey of planting RAV-4





Jaymes langrehr Posted: MADISON, Wisconsin – Lawyer for Steven Avery files a new petition claiming that Avery’s nephew planted the car of missing photographer Teresa Halbach at the Avery Salvage Yard. Kathleen zellner filed the request on Monday, claiming that a new witness showed up on Sunday with information. In the motion, new witness identified as Thomas Sowinski claims he was delivering newspapers to the Avery salvage yard in the early morning hours of November 5, 2005 when he saw a shirtless Bobby Dassey and an unidentified older man pushing a RAV-4 dark blue. on Avery Road towards the junkyard. According to the motion, Sowinski says Bobby Dassey tried to stop him from leaving the property, but he was able to drive into the ditch to get around Dassey and leave the property. Sowinski says he called the Manitowoc sheriff’s office later that day to report what he saw, but an officer told him, “We already know who did it. Sowinski says he left his phone number and was told someone from the sheriff’s office would contact him, but no one ever did. Dassey has become one of the main witnesses used by the prosecution in the lawsuit against Avery, claiming he saw Halbach taking pictures on the property but did not see her again after entering Avery’s trailer. Dassey testified that Halbach’s car was still on the property when he went hunting, but the RAV-4 was gone by the time he returned. Halbach’s RAV-4 was later found in Avery’s salvage yard with Avery’s blood inside, and Halbach’s remains were found in Avery’s foyer. Zellner claimed that all of these items were planted. The motion is the latest to be filed by Zellner in his attempt to prove a “Brady violation,” saying the prosecution has suppressed evidence that would have been in favor of the defense. The petition asks the appeals court to stay the appeal and return the case to circuit court to allow Avery to pursue a post-conviction motion to allow new evidence in the case. Zellner has previously claimed that Bobby Dassey was actually the one who killed Halbach, including in a series of tweets in November 2018 that have since been deleted. Dassey has never been charged with any crime related to Halbach’s death. He is the brother of Brendan Dassey, who was also convicted of Halbach’s death following a controversial video and trial. You can read Zellner’s full petition to the appeals court below. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE POSTED, BROADCAST, REWRITED OR REDISTRIBUTED.







