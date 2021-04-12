Access Hollywood, Access daily renewed until 2025





Entertainment news program Access Hollywood and its sister talk show Access Daily have both been renewed for three additional seasons through 2025 in nationwide syndication. We are delighted to continue our successful partnership with NBC-owned stations, bringing the Access brand to local stations for additional seasons, said NBCuniversal Syndication Studios Executive Vice President Tracie Wilson. Our talented hosts have incredible chemistry and our dedicated production teams, led by Maureen FitzPatrick, work tirelessly to deliver quality content to viewers every day on Access Hollywood and Access Daily. More from Variety As Variety exclusively reported last month, Access Hollywood spinoff separate from the franchise, All access, has been canceled and will not return after the current season. The half-hour show is currently airing live in four markets: New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Hartford, Conn. During the final 2020-2021 season, its 25th anniversary season, NBCUniversal reported that Access Hollywood averages over 1.4 million viewers every day. Among local partner stations, the entertainment news program ranks among women aged 25 to 54 in three of the four major markets: Los Angeles (KNBC), Chicago (WMAQ) and Philadelphia (WCAU). Its digital entity, Access Digital, has reached more than 4.5 million organic subscribers, the studio says. I couldn’t be more proud of the entire Access Hollywood team and the quality content they produce every day, said Senior Executive Producer Maureen FitzPatrick. After the shutdown last March, Access was back on the air with original content within a week, offering up-to-date news on Covid-19, heartwarming stories from people serving their communities and how celebrities give back. . Access has been providing viewers with the latest entertainment titles for 25 seasons and I am honored to serve our audiences for another three years. The story continues The best of variety Register for Varietys newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

