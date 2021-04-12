Legendary Beverly Hills mansion Ellen DeGeneres sells for $ 47 million





The sales frenzy continues for Ellen DeGerenes and Portia de Rossi. A month after listing a Beverly Hills mansion for $ 53.5 million, the celebrity house’s palms sold the place for $ 47 million. It ranks as Southern California’s second most expensive home sale so far this year, just behind a Beverly Park estate that auctioned for $ 51 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service. That’s a profit of $ 4.5 million for the powerful couple, who bought the property of Maroon 5s Adam Levine for $ 42.5 million in 2019. Before him, the traditional ivy-clad was owned by the star of the tennis Pete Sampras and Will & Grace creator Max Mutchnick. 1/15 Aerial view of the estate. (Anthony Barcelo) 2/15 The living room. (Anthony Barcelo) 3/15 The fireplace. (Anthony Barcelo) 4/15 The dining room. (Anthony Barcelo) 5/15 Steel frame doors. (Anthony Barcelo) 6/15 The kitchen. (Anthony Barcelo) 7/15 Office. (Anthony Barcelo) 8/15 Theater. (Anthony Barcelo) 9/15 The bar. (Anthony Barcelo) ten/15 The backyard. (Anthony Barcelo) 11/15 The outdoor kitchen. (Anthony Barcelo) 12/15 The swimming pool. (Anthony Barcelo) 13/15 The dining room. (Anthony Barcelo) 14/15 The tennis court. (Anthony Barcelo) 15/15 The exterior. (Anthony Barcelo) DeGeneres and de Rossi haven’t missed a beat during the pandemic, buying and selling domains at the breakneck pace they still have. Last year they offloaded a Bali-inspired retreat in Montecito for $ 33.3 million and also sold a Tudor-style spot in the same community to pop star Ariana Grande for $ 6.75 million. The Beverly Hills estate sprawls over an acre just above Sunset Boulevard and focuses on a 10,400 square foot home built in 1933. DeGeneres and de Rossi updated the place during their stay; the two story floor plan now includes living areas with reclaimed wood floors and steel framed windows and doors. Highlights include a two-story foyer, 15-meter-long living room, wood-paneled library, gym, and stainless steel kitchen. Damp bars anchor the formal dining room and cinema. Elsewhere, five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Lawns and patios dot the grounds outside, wrapping around an oval-shaped swimming pool, tennis court, and guesthouse. DeGeneres, 63, has won multiple Emmys for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which premiered in 2003. Shes has also hosted the Grammys, Oscars, and the NBC game show Ellens Game of Games, which airs its fourth season. De Rossi, 48, has appeared in legal drama Ally McBeal and the sitcoms Arrested Development and Better Off Ted. Most recently, she played President Elizabeth North on the ABC Scandal show. Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency had the list. Bob Safai of Madison Partners represented the buyer.







