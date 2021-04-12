ABC Announces All-Star Cast for 93rd Academy Awards (VIDEO) | Entertainment

Like other awards shows over the past year, the93rd Oscars are going to look a little different due to COVID-19 safety precautions.
And in a funny revelation, ABC announced that it has been decided to drop the term presenters for the April 25 televised ceremony and instead refer to the stars who give out awards as a cast.
In a teaser released with the announcement, the following question was asked: In a world filled with awards, what if an awards show was, in fact, a movie? Which stars would you throw away? is posed.
Well, it looks like show producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh have an idea by sharing a long roster of talent making up the cast of the ensemble.
Comprised of some past award winners and new talent, the cast includes Angela Bassett, Halle berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don cheadle, Bryan cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison ford, Regina kingAnd Marlee Maitlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin phoenix, Brad pitt, Reese witherspoon, René Zellweger, and Zendaya.
(Credit: ABC / Illustration by Magnus Voll Mathiassen)
They will be led by Glenn Weiss, who made headlines at the 2018 Emmys when he proposed to his girlfriend Jan Svendsen during the ceremony live. Additional talent joining the show will be announced at a later date.
Streamed live from Union Station in Los Angeles and the Dolby Theater at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, the nightly festivities will include international venues via satellite. Log in to see the stars and if The father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, threats Nomadland, Promising young woman, Metal sound, or The Chicago 7 trial win best film honors.
93rd Oscars, Sunday April 25, 8 / 7c, ABC
