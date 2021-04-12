Bollywood Roundup: Payal Ghosh, Rasika Dugal, Tanya Sharma and more …

Payal Ghosh tries different shades in ‘red’

Bombay– Actress Payal Ghosh, who was in the limelight some time ago after accusing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, is gearing up for her upcoming titled “Red.” In the film, she plays a student and a housewife.

As a schoolgirl, she tries out the role of a teenage girl, who is said to be more than ten years younger than her.

“I would try a student, a housewife and the third is a surprise in the movie Red. We had to stop shooting because of the lockdown. We could have our next schedule starting May 1st. I am on a very strict diet to look like a teenage girl. It would be very different from what I am now and that’s the challenge I love. I’m up for it and leaving nothing to chance, ”said Payal.

“The training also kept me very active. And I want to know the feel of the characters more than the visual aspect, ”added Payal.

“Red” also includes Shakti Kapoor and Krushna Abhishek.

Rasika Dugal asks fans to ‘hang on’

Bombay– Actress Rasika Dugal took to social media to post a positive message for her fans, amid the gloomy Covid. She spoke of the anxiety caused by the “uncertainties” of these “strange” times, even as the temporary lockdown has been imposed in Maharashtra due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Posting a photo of herself kissing, she wrote: “Because sunlight kills over-thinking If the uncertainties of these strange times make you anguish…. Hang on folks! Also

because we can no longer say Be positive (anyway not one of my favorite phrases) #JustSomeSunshine #Monday #MeraMondayMotivation #SunshineOnMyMind #Sunkissed

#No filter. “

On the job front, Rasika was recently seen trying out a cameo in the recent sci-fi comedy web series “OK Computer”. She is known to play significant characters and her performances in the “Delhi Crime” and “Mirzapur” series have been greatly appreciated. She was also part of the “A Suitable Boy” series last year.

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna slams troll for slamming bikini photo

Bombay– Bollywood star Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna lost her temper on Monday when a netizen compared her to her brother and tried to smear her.

Krisha had posted a photo on her Instagram profile in a bikini and captioned it: “Wild Child.”

One follower wrote this nasty comment: “Madam aapka bhai tiger kitna acha h aur aap utni hi bekar apko shram nhi aati ye pic aapke papa mammi nhi dekhte kya (Madam, your brother Tiger is so good and you are also worthless. N are you not ashamed that your parents do not see such messages)? “

Krisha replied, “Sir, thank you very much for your concern, but you can kindly kiss. Thank you. Someone translated my message for the guy. Thank you.”

She and friends like actress Disha Patani, Huma Qureshi, and Pooja Bhatt praised the snapshot.

Tanya Sharma: I was confused when I debuted in showbiz

Bombay– Actress Tanya Sharma, who will be seen in “Sasural Simar Ka 2”, admits to being confused at the start of her career.

“I feel blessed to have been able to achieve what I have in showbiz. Back when I was just starting out in the entertainment industry I was a little confused but now over time I’m passionate about my job. Dancing has always been my first love. As we all know the digital age has started and to be with it I started a YouTube channel with my sister (actress Kreetika Sharma), and luckily we are accepted by our audience and we have completed a million of subscribers on our channel, ”she said.

The actress is known for appearing on shows like “Udaan”, “Saath Nibhaana Saathiya” and “Qurbaan Hua”.

Speaking about how she got aboard ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’, she says, “I was asked to audition for the role and soon things fell into place. I’m excited to be a part of this series because, in the past six years, this is the first time that I’ll be working on a character from scratch. I used to always play the lead role when a show took a time jump, ”she says.

Aditi Rao Hydari reveals her first look in ‘Maha Samudram’

Hyderabad– Actress Aditi Rao Hydari unveiled her first look on the upcoming Telugu film “Maha Samudram” on Monday. The actress plays the character of Maha in the bilingual film.

Introducing her character, who looked like a simple but emotionally strong woman, Aditi looks tearful in oblivion. The film is produced in Tamil and Telugu.

The actress wrote on her Instagram: “Meet # Maha…. On his journey of #ImmeasurableLove #Mahasamudram »

Director Ajay Bhupati also stars Sharwanand and will see actor Siddharth return to Telugu films after almost four years. Siddharth’s last outing in the Telugu industry was the 2017 film “Gruham”.

Aditi was recently seen in the OTT movie “The Girl On The Train”. She will then be seen in the anthology “Ajeeb Daastaans”, and in the Tamil film “Hey Sinamika”, in addition to “Maha Samundram”.

Vidya Balan: The ‘Mask’erade is not over yet

Bombay– Bollywood actress Vidya Balan reminded fans on Monday to wear masks amid the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has severely affected Maharashtra.

“Let’s not forget the ‘Mask’erade isn’t over yet,” Vidya wrote, with a photo of herself on Instagram.

Vidya’s advice to internet users comes after India reported 1,68,912 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, setting another grim one-day record.

The actress recently took a sarcastic jibe at bodyshamers on social media.

On World Health Day, she wrote on Instagram: “People always turn around and tell me your weight equals your health, but your weight should be part of your health and not part of who you are – Have a nice day world health. #worldhealthday. “

Vidya will then be seen in “Sherni”, for which she filmed in Madhya Pradesh. The film, directed by Amit Masurkar, casts her as a forestry officer. (IANS)