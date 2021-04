Ryan Gosling actor from Duke Johnson Sells to Neon

Charlie Kaufman is executive producer of the 1950s film noir about a man stranded in Ohio in the 1950s after an attack.

Distributor Neon has secured the North American rights to a new film from Anomalisa director Duke Johnson. Entitled “The Actor,” the film is presented as a noir and will star Ryan Gosling. It’s based on Donald E. Westlake’s bestselling “Memory” novel, and Charlie Kaufman (who co-directed “Anomalisa” with Johnson) is also on board as executive producer. According to the deadline, the purchase was in the order of seven digits. Here is the synopsis for Neon: Stranded in Ohio in the 1950s after a brutal attack, actor Paul Cole (Gosling), suffering from severe memory loss, struggles to find his way back to New York and recover. what he lost. “The Actor” follows an exciting journey that we all must take, to find a home, to find love and ultimately to find each other. “ This will mark Duke Johnson’s first solo feature filmmaking credit. He was most recently supervising animation director for “Cosmos: Possible Worlds”, and collaborated with his “Anomalisa” co-director Charlie Kaufman as animation producer on “I’m Thinking of Ending Things”, which has premiered on Netflix. in September. “Anomalisa” earned Duke Johnson, Charlie Kaufman and Rosa Tran an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature in 2016 after premiering at raves at the Telluride, Venice and Toronto festivals. Related Related ‘The Actor’ marks the latest in a wave of titles Neon gets involved in during the early stages, which also includes director Pablo Larraín’s highly anticipated biopic of Princess Diana “Spencer,” starring Kristen Stewart . In just four years, Neon has garnered 12 Oscar nominations, five wins and grossed over $ 150 million at the box office. Its historic successes include the South Korean film “Parasite”, which won Best Picture last year, as well as Best Director, Best International Film and Best Original Screenplay. Gosling is producing the feature alongside Ken Kao of Waypoint Entertainment. Duke Johnson will produce with Abigail Spencer under his Innerlight Films production banner. Paul Young produces through his company MAKE GOOD. Gosling and Kao’s partnership follows their recent announcements of plans for Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s “Project Hail Mary” at MGM, and Leigh Whannell’s “Wolfman” at Universal. Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos