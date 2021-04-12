Ron Howard and Clint Howard to publish their memoir





12:23 PDT 04/12/2021



through



Lexy perez



In The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family, released on October 12, the brothers will detail their family’s history of navigating and surviving life as acting siblings.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Ron Howard and actor Clint Howard will tell their family’s story in a new memoir. William Morrow, a brand of HarperCollins Publishers, announced on Monday the publication ofThe boys: a memory of Hollywood and its family, due out in October. In future memoirs, the brothers will detail their family’s history of navigating and surviving life as acting siblings. “Alternately confessional, nostalgic, heartwarming and heartbreaking,The boys is a double story that lifts the veil on the intimate life of the Howard brothers. It is the journey of a close family unit of four who held on in a ruthless business and of two brothers who survived ‘child actor syndrome’ to grow up to be successful adults. the press release from the editors. “When our father passed away in 2017, Clint and I began to reflect on our lives and realized that during our childhood seemed normal they were anything but, “Ron Howard said of the book.” Who grows up on a soundstage with Andy Griffith and Don Knotts, or with a trained bear? And in what way has this particular childhood forever influenced the choices I would make as a husband, father and filmmaker? We were excited to share the story of how our parents managed to raise two show business kids who had no idea their lives were out of the ordinary while also rooting them in a loving and slightly quirky family. “ “Mom and Dad’s teachings are treasures to this day, but I realized I took their presence for granted. The boys with my brother was the culmination of a wonderful life, ”said Clint Howard. In their memoir, Ron Howard and his younger brother, Clint, will first examine their childhood in detail, such as the success and bullying Ron experienced playing Opie.The Andy Griffith Showand Richie Cunningham onHappy Days.Meanwhile, Clint, who has appeared in shows such asSweet BenandStar Trek,also writes about his adolescence and the heavy consequences and lessons he faced. Ron Howards’ daughter, actor-filmmaker Bryce Dallas Howard, writes the book’s foreword, and editor Mauro DiPreta has negotiated the deal with CAA. “While Ron and Clint grew up in the ’60s and’ 70s as actors, America grew up with them. More than an exploration of the cultural touchstones of their television and film work, these pages also convey a deep sense of brotherhood. and the importance of family, all told with self-defeating humor and a candor that wows you completely, ”said DiPreta. The boys: a memory of Hollywood and its family will be released on October 12.







