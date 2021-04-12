The Talk returns after Sharon Osbourne exit, Sheryl Underwood cites PTSD following on-air spitting

“The Talk” returned to its regular programming after a hiatus of nearly a month after an on-air argument between Sharon Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood which saw the former reality star quit definitely the show.

Underwood, 57, opened Monday’s episode about the ‘trauma’ she said she faced amid her public fallout with Osbourne, 68, but noted that she was eager to return to the public dedicated shows to explain his side of the issue.

“I feel like I suffered from PTSD because it was a trauma,” Underwood explained. “And I feel like I want to get past that because I really wanted to go back to work with my friends, my colleagues and the team, but I also wanted to join the public.”

The comedian also looked into the issues at hand and told viewers that she and the other members of “The Talk” “would honestly discuss what had happened and explore some of our feelings,” adding that the ‘team “would also show you how everyone can become more comfortable discussing important issues and having difficult conversations.”

She insisted that the conversation surrounding Osbournes’ controversial departure is necessary to “deal with the events of this day and what has happened since, so that we can come to a healing.”

Addressing her co-hosts and the court of viewers, Underwood lamented that she feared being seen by others as “the angry black woman” and therefore chose to remain calm during the heated exchange with Osbourne, in which the “Americas Got Talent” judge expressed his support for Piers Morgan after leaving “Good Morning Britain” due to differing opinions on Meghan Markle following the explosive interview with the Duchess of Sussex and the prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey.

“I didn’t want to make things worse with Sharon because I thought I was having a conversation with a friend, but also I knew I had to be an example for others to follow because I didn’t want to be seen as the angry black woman “,” Underwood explained, adding, “and that really scared me.”

She continued, “I didn’t want to be that and I wanted to stay calm and stay focused, and it’s hard to come back to that day because I just feel the trauma. I feel scared, apprehensive.”

Last month, a source close to Osbourne told Us Weekly that the author of “Extreme” was “bitterly disappointed” with the way her stint on the popular daytime talk show was ending.

“Her whole career has been based on not holding back, saying what she thinks and standing up for free speech, so being classified or seen as a fanatic or a racist is a sickening scenario and a nightmare. absolute for her, especially since she insists from top to bottom. a whole bunch of lies and that’s the last thing she is, ”the insider told the post.

Meanwhile, Underwood claimed last week that Osbourne did not personally apologize for the incident. However, Osbourne refuted the claim in a memorandum to the Daily Mail and provided alleged screenshots of the text messages she sent to Underwood.

Underwood confirmed on the Monday episode that Osbourne had actually texted her, but argued that she did not respond to said messages because Underwood was not sure she was authorized to give the internal investigation underway at the show.

Since leaving “The Talk”, Osbourne has been planning his next move with the support of his immediate friends and family.

“Her family supports her too and it tears them all apart to see her suffer like this”, initiated said Us Weekly last month. “They think it’s a big seam and that she was hung up to dry for something that she didn’t do or that she didn’t believe in.”