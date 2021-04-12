Entertainment
The Talk returns after Sharon Osbourne exit, Sheryl Underwood cites PTSD following on-air spitting
“The Talk” returned to its regular programming after a hiatus of nearly a month after an on-air argument between Sharon Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood which saw the former reality star quit definitely the show.
Underwood, 57, opened Monday’s episode about the ‘trauma’ she said she faced amid her public fallout with Osbourne, 68, but noted that she was eager to return to the public dedicated shows to explain his side of the issue.
“I feel like I suffered from PTSD because it was a trauma,” Underwood explained. “And I feel like I want to get past that because I really wanted to go back to work with my friends, my colleagues and the team, but I also wanted to join the public.”
The comedian also looked into the issues at hand and told viewers that she and the other members of “The Talk” “would honestly discuss what had happened and explore some of our feelings,” adding that the ‘team “would also show you how everyone can become more comfortable discussing important issues and having difficult conversations.”
OZZY OSBOURNE, SHARON OSBOURNE’S HUSBAND, REACTS SIMILARLY TO HIS RELEASE OF ‘THE TALK’
She insisted that the conversation surrounding Osbournes’ controversial departure is necessary to “deal with the events of this day and what has happened since, so that we can come to a healing.”
Addressing her co-hosts and the court of viewers, Underwood lamented that she feared being seen by others as “the angry black woman” and therefore chose to remain calm during the heated exchange with Osbourne, in which the “Americas Got Talent” judge expressed his support for Piers Morgan after leaving “Good Morning Britain” due to differing opinions on Meghan Markle following the explosive interview with the Duchess of Sussex and the prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey.
SHERYL UNDERWOOD BREAKS SILENCE AFTER SHARON OSBOURNES EXIT
“I didn’t want to make things worse with Sharon because I thought I was having a conversation with a friend, but also I knew I had to be an example for others to follow because I didn’t want to be seen as the angry black woman “,” Underwood explained, adding, “and that really scared me.”
She continued, “I didn’t want to be that and I wanted to stay calm and stay focused, and it’s hard to come back to that day because I just feel the trauma. I feel scared, apprehensive.”
Last month, a source close to Osbourne told Us Weekly that the author of “Extreme” was “bitterly disappointed” with the way her stint on the popular daytime talk show was ending.
“Her whole career has been based on not holding back, saying what she thinks and standing up for free speech, so being classified or seen as a fanatic or a racist is a sickening scenario and a nightmare. absolute for her, especially since she insists from top to bottom. a whole bunch of lies and that’s the last thing she is, ”the insider told the post.
SHARON OSBOURNE HIRES SECURITY TEAM AFTER RECEIVING DEATH THREATS: REPORT
Meanwhile, Underwood claimed last week that Osbourne did not personally apologize for the incident. However, Osbourne refuted the claim in a memorandum to the Daily Mail and provided alleged screenshots of the text messages she sent to Underwood.
Underwood confirmed on the Monday episode that Osbourne had actually texted her, but argued that she did not respond to said messages because Underwood was not sure she was authorized to give the internal investigation underway at the show.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
Since leaving “The Talk”, Osbourne has been planning his next move with the support of his immediate friends and family.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“Her family supports her too and it tears them all apart to see her suffer like this”, initiated said Us Weekly last month. “They think it’s a big seam and that she was hung up to dry for something that she didn’t do or that she didn’t believe in.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]