REEL TALK: Classic Movie Collection | Culture & Leisure

The Paramount Theater and the Classic Cinemas Meadowview Theater, both in Kankakee, reopened on Thursday. Revisit a number of recent reviews by Pam Powell of Reel Talk of the films that take place between the two theaters. Visit classiccinemas.com for timetables and tickets.

Godzilla vs Kong Reel Talk rating: 2 stars

The action in Godzilla vs Kong is hot and heavy almost from start to finish, as the two beasts meet and, like a boxing match, clash for several rounds. The first interaction feels more like a finale, but that’s just the start of the onslaught of nonstop combat.

The rest of the movie is one big, predictable fight scene until the final bell rings and my eyes roll back in my head.

Godzilla vs Kong ticks all the right boxes for animation, art, and larger-than-life characters, which will appeal to any fan of this universe, but the writing, directing, and acting boxes are basically empty. . If you’re looking for a fun story to get away from it all and engage your senses, you won’t find it here.

Nobody Reel Talk rating: 3 stars

Bob Odenkirks’ film Nobody is an action flick that finds a way to tell a story about a man with a past life who tries his best to be a loving husband and father but just doesn’t get it all. by masterfully fighting a criminal network.

Humor is hard to find in this type of movie, and yes the cast provides it, but the contrasting musical score, slow motion paired with explosions, gunshots, and faceless villains dropping dead tickle. sort of your funny bone.

No one is for everyone, but if you need a creative escape to match the John Wick type movies, this one will satisfy your cinematic thirst.

The Courier Reel Talk rating: 4 stars

The Courier is an unlikely story of espionage, bravery and, most importantly, friendship, which could have saved the world as we know it.

We meet Wynne, a committed family man who works hard to maintain his meager position in life. It is trite in many ways, which makes it the perfect mate for the government joint venture to operate.

It is these unsung heroes who have unwittingly changed the course of history who need their stories to be sung from the highest mountain peaks. Thanks to the talents of OConnor, Cooke, and the entire cast and crew of The Courier, we can.

Raya and the Last Dragon Reel Talk rating: 3 stars

Disneys Raya and the Last Dragon finds its relevance in today’s world as it divides into others.

Warrior Princess Raya lives in Kumandra, a reimagined Earth inhabited by five civilizations once bound by the protective councils of magical dragons.

Raya might not be the most innovative when it comes to storytelling, but she is important and will entertain viewers of all ages. Beautifully animated characters that we connect with, Raya will be an inspiration to young girls around the world.

It’s also a great conversational way for parents to talk with kids about taking care of our Earth and opening up to those who might seem different from us.

The Father Reel Talk’s rating: 4 stars

Dementia. Millions of Americans suffer directly and indirectly from this devastating dementia, but never has a movie so eloquently allowed us to put ourselves in the skin and mind of someone who has it.

The entire cast is captivating, seeming to intuitively know the pain of those who endure seeing a loved one in this situation. Colmans dexterity elicits an evocative portrayal of Anthonys’ daughter as she richly explores the open wounds of the past made worse by the onslaught of current eyelashes.

The Father empathizes in an often misunderstood world and with a shrewd storyline, exceptional performance, and deftly agile leadership, maybe it will make your world a better place.

Judas and the Black Messiah Reel Talk Rating: 3 stars

Judas and the Black Messiah, starring Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield and directed by Shaka King, takes us back to the oppressively dangerous city of Chicago in 1969. A petty criminal has returned to be an informant for the FBI, resulting in the death of an upcoming chef, Fred Hampton (Kaluuya), of the Chicago Black Panther Party.

Judas also portrays the absurd paranoia and prejudices of the head of the FBI and those who serve the organization led by J. Edgar Hoover (Martin Sheen). Targeting the Black Panthers only increases tensions, making it difficult not only to solve problems but also to educate others.

Racism is ingrained and built to ensure that the objectives of Hampton and the Chicago Chapters are quelled through raids and even murder. The film hammers out disturbing elements of racial injustice as we witness the atrocities unfolding.