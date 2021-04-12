Actor Steve Urkel Jaleel White launches cannabis brand Purple Urkle with 710 labs

Multi-hyphenated actor and creator Jaleel White enters the cannabis industry with a new line … [+] called ItsPurpl. ItsPurpl



Yes, he did that.

Actor Jaleel White, famous for his role as a cultural touchstone as Steve Urkel in Family matters, enters the cannabis industry. Thanks to a partnership with 710 Labs, Whites new cannabis line called ItsPurpl features variations of the popular cannabis strain Purple urkle. Its launch is scheduled for April 20, 2021. The brand will be on dispensary shelves in California to begin with, and potentially expand into more markets in the future.

What always stood out to me was that there was no clear brand leader for purple weed, says Jaleel White. It didn’t make sense to me that no major company claimed this path, so why not me?

How did this celebrity collaboration come about? By friendship. 710 Labs founder Brad Melshenker met White on a flight, and the duo connected about their passion for cannabis. 710 has never been a brand that sought out chords or celebrity recommendations, because our program has always been quality first, says Melshenker. We tend to let the product speak for itself. But over the years Jaleel and I have become friends and organically our conversations have turned into a project. He was on a trip to find the real Purple Urkel from the early 2000s. Not only that, he wanted to find the tastiest purple cultivars and had collected seeds with his friend Sean over the years just for this purpose.

ItsPurple x 710 Labs cannabis offerings, left to right: vape pen with pod, eighths and seal … [+] packs aka “doink noodles.” 710 laboratories x ItsPurple



The Purple Urkle strain series will be sold in eighths, vape pens with live rosin pods owned by 710 Labs, as well as Noodle Doinks, a hand-rolled joint that uses a fusilli noodle as a crutch.

Smoking the end result of such a quality capsule has been surreal, says White. I feel a bit like Willy Wonka, the flavor is so similar to grape candy. ItsPurple branding shows a shaded purple Steve Urkel character on sleek black packaging. A series of limited edition products including a waffle iron will also be available. People can register for the product alerts via ItsPurple website.

Jaleel is a huge fan of Noodle Doinks and Live Resin Pods, says Melshenker. Noodle Doinks will come in 3 Phenos from Purple Urkle and Stefan, and Live Resin Pods will come in Mendo Purps x Zkittlez to start with, which is probably my favorite pod flavor to date. It’s a candy flavor with a Big League Chew grape vibe on the exhale.

We only do collaborations that come from the heart, so this one made sense and we were determined to help Jaleel make it happen, says Melshenker. It took us a year to find winners like Stefan (The White x Purple Urkle) and a Purple Urkel pheno that lived up to our goalkeeping standards. Researching certain traits and genetics is time consuming and difficult, but it was worth it when it all came together in the end and the vision was realized.

I spoke with White to find out more about what it was like to see his legendary character immortalized as a cannabis strain, how long he wanted to enter the industry, and what cannabis does to inspire his creativity.

An eighth of ItsPurpl cannabis, by actor Jaleel White as a tribute to his character Family Matters … [+] strain with a following cult. 710 laboratories x ItsPurple



How long have you wanted to enter the cannabis space?

Jaleel White: It’s been years really. More than five at least. Friends and family have always thought it funny to send me contraband photos of myself displayed on cannabis products at dispensaries across the country. A second grade childhood friend is the person I credit for making sure I got things done the right way. Every few months since at least 2016 a new businessman had come in with ideas that seemed very exploiting the legacy of Urkel’s character and concerned about money. My mate Sean would shut them down like a protective big brother. Only one other thing has taught me more patience than this marketing process, and that is parenting my daughter, Samaya.

Has it been surreal over the years, especially the past decade, to see Purple Urkle cannabis strains invading weed markets across the country?

It was flattering at first, but it became frustrating to see and hear about Purple Urkle in the cannabis market. What always stood out to me was that there was no clear brand leader for the purple weed. It didn’t make sense to me that no major company had claimed this path, so why not me?

How long has this idea been going on?

It’s hard to say how long ago I got into the idea of ​​itsPurpl, years really. I’m just glad I didn’t jump on any of the previous opportunities because this process with 710 Labs has felt fun and organic from the moment we really started last spring, 2020. And this whole business to me. really helped me feel productive during the pandemic.

Tell me about this variety, about the cultivation process: Have you been in the cultivation?

I have a variety called Stefan which is Purple Urkle x The White. Then there’s the classic Purple Urkle. Purple Urkle is actually not an easy to grow or heavy yielding plant. I toured the Oakland facility throughout the phenotype hunting process and learned to use my nose the same way a winemaker relies on his sense of taste.

Cannabis testing: how many joints / bowls have you smoked for product testing in R&D?

When the Mendo Purps x Skittlez sample pods were ready to smoke, I took them home as an entire box of about 40 filled pods. I had five capsules and had to call my boy, Sean, I was fading. He each smoked in my garage that night and I took notes, the numbered plants were our favorites. I can’t keep up with his tolerance. But it goes without saying that it was a funny ass night in my garage.

The limited edition waffle iron with the ItsPurple logo, for edible making at home. 710 laboratories x ItsPurple



Creativity and cannabis have you used for creative endeavors, drama or writing, otherwise?

I actually prefer not to smoke when I act. A lot of actors are all about timing and you don’t want to disrupt anything. But when it comes to writing, that’s a whole different story. A good smoke session with naturally funny cats may be just the creative spark you didn’t know you all needed. Beyond that, a good noodledoink before an amazing meal makes everything taste even better. Music for me is also greatly enhanced by the consumption of cannabis. The songs slow down completely and you hear all the nuances.

It’s for sale in California to begin with, isn’t it? Do you see a future where Purple Urkle enters other markets? Where do you have your eyes set next: Colorado, New York somewhere on the line?

Yes, California first. New York has always shown me a lot of love, so hopefully it won’t take too long to deliver ItsPurpl products to the Big Apple. I want every state in the union to keep it totally real. I envision product releases in Canada and Europe one day in the future. Someday has a funny way to go much faster than you think.

What products can consumers expect from the Purple Urkle range? Vape Pen Pod, cannabis, noodle joints?

The eighth jars of the Real Deal Purple Urkle was a must, right out of the gate. The noodle doinks are my favorite. Everyone I share them with in my inner circle is freaking out over the rotini pasta filter. It’s so unusual, they’ve seen such a hand-rolled joint before, the noodle filter never fails to spark a conversation. Live Resin pods are still so underrated. My boy Sean and I got our hands on some Mendo Purps x Skittlez seeds almost a year ago. We treated these seeds like gold nuggets in the Seans home freezer until 710 put them in the ground. Smoking the end result of such a quality capsule was surreal. I feel a bit like Willy Wonka, the flavor came out so much grape candy. Edibles are definitely a draw. But you have to crawl before you can walk.