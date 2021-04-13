How the haunted mansion will change when Disneyland reopens – Daily News

The 999 Ghosts that call the home of Disneylands Haunted Mansion have been busy redecorating the classic dark merry-go-round attraction and grounds surrounding the estate while mortals were away during the year-long Anaheim theme park closure against the coronavirus.

The Disneylands Haunted Mansion renovation brings new curtains, rugs, wallpaper and decor inside the attraction, as well as fresh paint and plants outside. The haunted mansion will return with the reopening of Disneyland on April 30 after a year-long COVID-19 shutdown.

The beloved haunted house in New Orleans plaza closed in January 2020 for renovations planned after the removal of the seasonal vacation overlay The Nightmare Before Christmas. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down Disneyland in March 2020.

Haunted Mansion’s two-month project called for refreshing interiors and exteriors and renovating some attraction mechanisms as well as lighting and mechanical work inside the ride building. No major visual changes were to be made to the attraction.

The haunted mansion was one of the few Disneyland classics to undergo renovations when the pandemic shut down the park. In Fantasyland, King Arthur Carousel has been refreshed and Snow Whites Enchanted Wish has been redesigned and renamed. Both rides will return with the park on April 30.

The Jungle Cruise will not be returning with the park as the boat ride is undergoing major storytelling updates to remove negative depictions of the natives. The existing version of Splash Mountain will return when the park reopens with the planned transformation of Princess and the Frog at a later date.

The 999 Ghosts that call the Haunted Mansion home got a little help from Disneyland Art Director Kim Irvine and the Anaheim-based Walt Disney Imagineering team who worked on the attraction renovations.

A changing portrait that may be familiar to longtime Haunted Mansion fans will join the portrait gallery between the elevator and the loading dock in the attraction queue. The portrait from April to December shows a lovely young woman who ages instantly.

A folding bedroom partition now hides the cargo area, encouraging riders to notice the portrait change from April to December before boarding their doom buggy.

The dynamic new portrait, which uses modern technology, is based on original artwork by Disney Legend and Imagineer Marc Davis.

A new cat statue next to the “April to December” portrait is based on the abandoned Haunted Mansion concept art created by Disney Legend and Imagineer X Atencio. One eye of the cat statue sometimes glows red.

According to Los Angeles Times.

Imagine Michele Hobbs, who handled the haunted mansion renovation, told The Times that Disney had heard complaints that the suspended scene in the haunted mansion’s stretched elevator scene conjured up images of suicides and lynchings. For now, the scene remains unchanged.

This has been discussed for sure, Hobbs told The Times. It’s definitely something we were thinking about.

The outdoor pet cemetery will feature subtle planting upgrades designed to reinforce the storytelling that takes place in the attraction’s outdoor queue.

A memorial to a frog named Old Flybait, his gravestone indicates he croaked is now surrounded by water lilies. A gravestone for a pet skunk named Stripey. Your presence will always linger over the readings as his memorial will be surrounded by Society Garlic, a purple flowering plant known to produce a skunky scent similar to marijuana. A monument to Rosie the Pig is surrounded by roses while a cat tombstone is flanked by catnip.

