Socks on Fire Revue: Family Documentary | Entertainment

Each family is distinct and different. Within these families, conflicts arise and can even divide families.
This is one of the central themes of the documentary Socks on Fire by writer, director and poet Bo McGuire. The film was screened for free as part of the Independent Filmmakers South Circuit Tour through the Clayton Center for the Arts.
The film follows McGuire as he explores his family in Alabama, particularly his late grandmother and the divisions that have grown since her death. It specifically tracks his Uncle John, who is a drag queen, and how his Aunt Sharon disowned him.
Socks on Fire is a unique documentary. He uses old family videos, interviews and recreated events with actors to tell his story. It’s mostly from Bo’s point of view and the way he sees everything.
The general presentation of the documentary is extremely well done. McGuire does a great job of making the film look good, move well, and convey information and emotions. It’s very elegant, with different parts of the film presenting interesting ideas and creating storylines without using any stock footage or interview.
The editing of the documentary is awesome. It goes well from interviews to home videos to recreated footage without confusing the viewer on what is what. It also cuts very quickly at times, but this is deliberately done to convey a sense of disorientation.
The most recent images, as well as the interviews, are well shot. There are some very interesting directorial decisions being made in theaters, while some are not taken very seriously. For example, there’s a scene with McGuire and a young actor portraying him as a kid discussing a future scene in the woods while talking about how weird it is.
Because about half of the movie is told in recess, the movie has to have good acting, it can’t just pretend to be a documentary as an excuse. Fortunately, the recreated sequences are handled well and the acting is good.
The main storyline of the film follows how Aunt Sharon treated McGuires Uncle John, especially after their mother, Grandmother Bos passed away. This is mainly from Bo and Johns’ point of view. He doesn’t get Sharons’ perspective, but he tells the story to the best of his ability.
The other main focus of the film is to act as a love letter for Grandma Bos. It tells stories of her and her family, as well as the footage already available. There are many aspects of her throughout the film, and it shows it. It’s very touching, especially since the film asks how she would react to the current situation.
There’s a problem with film, is that it sometimes seems like working like a movie instead of a documentary might work better. This is mainly because the movie needs to recreate different scenes to tell its story. At this point, why not convert it to a dramatic film?
However, this documentary does a better job as a hybrid film and documentary than some of its contemporaries. The main one that comes to my mind is Richard Linklater’s 2011 film Bernie, which looks a lot more like a movie, so it’s weird when he cuts interview footage. Socks on Fire is a much better example of how to make this style of cinema work.
Overall, Socks on Fire is a great documentary with a unique presentation and an interesting story to tell. It’s entertaining and emotional. It might have worked a little better as a regular movie, but that’s also what makes the movie unique.
This film is really worth the detour for its presentation and its script.
3.5 / 5 torches
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit