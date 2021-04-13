Socks on Fire Revue: Family Documentary | Entertainment

Each family is distinct and different. Within these families, conflicts arise and can even divide families.

This is one of the central themes of the documentary Socks on Fire by writer, director and poet Bo McGuire. The film was screened for free as part of the Independent Filmmakers South Circuit Tour through the Clayton Center for the Arts.

The film follows McGuire as he explores his family in Alabama, particularly his late grandmother and the divisions that have grown since her death. It specifically tracks his Uncle John, who is a drag queen, and how his Aunt Sharon disowned him.

Socks on Fire is a unique documentary. He uses old family videos, interviews and recreated events with actors to tell his story. It’s mostly from Bo’s point of view and the way he sees everything.

The general presentation of the documentary is extremely well done. McGuire does a great job of making the film look good, move well, and convey information and emotions. It’s very elegant, with different parts of the film presenting interesting ideas and creating storylines without using any stock footage or interview.

The editing of the documentary is awesome. It goes well from interviews to home videos to recreated footage without confusing the viewer on what is what. It also cuts very quickly at times, but this is deliberately done to convey a sense of disorientation.

The most recent images, as well as the interviews, are well shot. There are some very interesting directorial decisions being made in theaters, while some are not taken very seriously. For example, there’s a scene with McGuire and a young actor portraying him as a kid discussing a future scene in the woods while talking about how weird it is.

Because about half of the movie is told in recess, the movie has to have good acting, it can’t just pretend to be a documentary as an excuse. Fortunately, the recreated sequences are handled well and the acting is good.

The main storyline of the film follows how Aunt Sharon treated McGuires Uncle John, especially after their mother, Grandmother Bos passed away. This is mainly from Bo and Johns’ point of view. He doesn’t get Sharons’ perspective, but he tells the story to the best of his ability.

The other main focus of the film is to act as a love letter for Grandma Bos. It tells stories of her and her family, as well as the footage already available. There are many aspects of her throughout the film, and it shows it. It’s very touching, especially since the film asks how she would react to the current situation.

There’s a problem with film, is that it sometimes seems like working like a movie instead of a documentary might work better. This is mainly because the movie needs to recreate different scenes to tell its story. At this point, why not convert it to a dramatic film?

However, this documentary does a better job as a hybrid film and documentary than some of its contemporaries. The main one that comes to my mind is Richard Linklater’s 2011 film Bernie, which looks a lot more like a movie, so it’s weird when he cuts interview footage. Socks on Fire is a much better example of how to make this style of cinema work.

Overall, Socks on Fire is a great documentary with a unique presentation and an interesting story to tell. It’s entertaining and emotional. It might have worked a little better as a regular movie, but that’s also what makes the movie unique.

This film is really worth the detour for its presentation and its script.

3.5 / 5 torches