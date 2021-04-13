5 MCU actors who nailed their roles (& 5 who fell short)

There are times in the history of cinema when specific actors nail a role so well that they become icons for themselves. Think about Hugh Jackman’s near-perfect portrayal of Wolverine in the X-Men franchise, which spanned seventeen years and nine film appearances, making him a household name in the process.

RELATED: 10 Best Sheet Music In Comic Book Movies

The MCU has struck gold the same way, casting actors who are absolutely perfect when it comes to portraying the characters. However, some missed the mark in certain ways and did not stand up as well as others. Here are 5 actors who absolutely rocked their MCU roles and 5 who missed the mark.

ten Missed: Terrence Howard (James Rhodes / War Machine)

By now, actor Terrence Howard’s row with the MCU team is well established and verifiable. Howard played James Rhodes in the first Iron Man film before he was pushed to make room for actor Don Cheadle in all subsequent appearances. Howard attacked both Marvel and fellow actor Robert Downey Jr. with a series of hot water charges.

The fences have since been fixed, but one thing has remained clear: Don Cheadle was better suited for the role. Howard is a good actor, but he looked too young and inexperienced to fill James Rhodes’ shoes. It’s a shame he couldn’t keep his ‘next time’ promise from the start. Iron Man movie, but the MCU was probably better for it.

9 Nailed: Edward Norton (Bruce Banner / The Hulk)

Say whatever you want on the first MCU Pontoon movie; Edward Norton made for a great Bruce Banner. It’s a parody that the plans failed, which kept him from moving on to subsequent MCU films, as directed by Norton. Avengers-era Hulk would have been a real boost for the character.

Norton played a much more confident, alert and convincing Bruce Banner than Mark Ruffalo, which would have been a definite asset in scenarios like Avengers: Age of Ultron and Infinity war. MCU boss Kevin Feige issued a notorious statement implying that Norton lacked a “collaborative spirit” compared to “other talented cast members,” but Norton responded to the accusation with class. Although the actor has a reputation for being difficult to work with, it was a good move on his part.

8 Missed: Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye / Clint Barton)

When it comes to missing the mark, Jeremy Renner is one of the less offenders. A big reason the actor didn’t resonate as well with his character compared to his cast mates had more to do with the material he was given. He played Hawkeye much closer to the chest than his comic book counterpart, but his status as a supporting character never really worked in his favor.

Renner is a good actor, but Hawkeye’s character has been tweaked and trimmed too much. As such, Renner wasn’t really able to capitalize on his character’s comic book alter ego until much later in the game. Avengers movies. He’s had his moments, and hopefully audiences will see more of them in the next standalone series.

7 Nailed: Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow)

What could have been a supporting character ended up becoming one of the most iconic in the entire MCU, thanks in large part to a dynamite performance by actress Scarlett Johansson. She managed to accomplish something audiences probably weren’t expecting to develop in her character arc.

RELATED: MCU: 10 Characters Who Could Make A Young Avengers Squad

While that’s somewhat humorous given the sci-fi blockbuster formula, it’s true. Introduction of Black Widow in Iron man 2 soon became a central character in the Avengers who seemed to reinvent himself with each appearance. His status as Steve Rogers’ winger in Captain America: The Winter Soldier is just as unique as his sacrificial character in Avengers: Endgame. She’s a real human who connects with the public.

6 Missed: Mickey Rourke (Whiplash / Ivan Vanko)

Iron man 2 fell victim to his own chosen villain, and Ivan Vanko was written as a waste for an actor of Mickey Rourke’s stature. As such, no one really remembers (or cares about) the character as much as the MCU’s other heavy hitters. This one cannot be blamed squarely on Rourke.

Still, the combination of limited subject matter, anemic storyline, and second-rate villain status means Rourke has never been able to capitalize on his character. He failed to nail it because, in essence, there was nothing to nail in the first place.

5 Nailed: Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

Finding the right actor to take on the titular Thor must have been a Herculean feat. Fortunately, Chris Hemsworth landed the role and ended up becoming one of the most recognizable and popular characters in the MCU. His first standalone release Thor The film was a decent introduction, but its sequel didn’t do much to advance its character.

Fortunately, Thor’s status as an Avenger has given him plenty of opportunities to shine, while growing up at the same time. Eventually the character took a comedic turn in the third (and a huge hit) Thor film, before migrating to more fun and creative pastures with Avengers: Infinity War and End of Game, respectively.

4 He missed: Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Quicksilver)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is not the most famous actor of his time, and his film appearances weren’t particularly memorable. He scored victories with his portrayal of Dave Lizewski in Kick ass, and Ives in the recent Principle, so here is the hope that he can build on these excellent performances.

However, this unfortunate fact played out in his portrayal of Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Never mind that his character was killed far too soon to let Wanda Maximoff take center stage. Taylor-Johnson just didn’t shine in the role.

3 Nailed: Josh Brolin (Thanos)

The MCU version of Thanos may be quite different from his comic book counterpart, but that was enough to make the character work, especially with the anthemic portrayal of Josh Brolin. It’s hard to imagine anyone else more perfect for this role besides Brolin, a fact evidenced by his leading performances in the Avengers: Infinity War and End of Game movies.

Brolin was able to capture much of the subtlety of Thanos’ character, while still referring to elements of the comics. He was a justified megalomaniac and an intellectual plagued with visions of a future he could not ignore. In combat he was fierce, but it was his quietest moments that were the most striking.

2 Missed: Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel)

There’s something about Brie Larson that’s not right for MCU fans. But Captain marvel has traveled the world and managed to earn over $ 1 billion in box office revenue, fan reaction has been lukewarm at best. Part of the blame can be attributed to the fact that Captain marvel was a bit like the first Thor movie; a formula that couldn’t have worked as well at this point in the MCU journey.

Larson herself made a rather notorious name in the press with a number of inflammatory statements that were interpreted as an attack on longtime comic book fans, which probably didn’t help. However, it’s also evident that the character missed all of the important clues to his interpretation of the comic, and Larson just couldn’t keep the performance going.

1 Nailed: Robert Downey, Jr. (Iron Man / Tony Stark)

Robert Downey Jr. is the godfather of the MCU. He helped kick things off by setting the pattern for what was to come. The rest, as everyone knows, is glorious cinematic history. His portrayal of the too imperfect Tony Stark in the first Iron Man the film was superb and practically perfect in every way.

Although the character suffers from a few odd issues in his development over the course of the following films, Downey Jr.’s enthusiasm, wit, and charm have never been lost. It was normal that he sacrificed himself at the end of Avengers: Endgame, allowing the series to return to its roots.

NEXT: MCU: 10 Times The Avengers Were War Criminals



following

10 best DCAU movies of the past 10 years, ranked







About the Author