ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters to Close

5:12 PM PDT 04/12/2021



Pamela mcclintock



The two brands operated more than 300 screens in California, including the coveted Cinerama Dome in Hollywood.

A blow to Californian moviegoers and Los Angeles moviegoers in particular, ArcLight and Pacific Theaters cinemas are shutting down all of their sites for good after seeing their businesses wiped out by the pandemic. ArcLight’s stable includes the highly prized Cinerama Dome in Hollywood. The Dome, built in 1963, is the crown jewel of the small theater complex built in recent years. ArcLight Hollywood is a stronghold for first-run movies and independent titles, and at one time was one of the first cinemas in Los Angeles to offer upscale cuisine. It has also been a favorite site for premieres of independent titles, and is adored by many moviegoers. ArcLight locations in Hollywood and elsewhere, including Sherman Oaks, are operated by Pacific Theaters. The peaceful side of the aisle includes popular places like The Grove in West Hollywood. “It was not the outcome that everyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable path,” said a statement released by Pacific Theaters, which is owned by Decurion Corporation. No ArcLight or Pacific location has reopened since the start of the pandemic. Word quickly spread throughout Hollywood on Monday afternoon that they would stay dark for good. It wasn’t immediately clear who might include the pool of potential buyers for the hottest locations, if they were for sale, such as the ArcLight Hollywood complex. Last year, Netflix struck a deal to operate the Egyptian, another historic Hollywood theater located not far from the Cinerama Dome. Among the mega chains, Cinemark has only two locations in Los Angeles (one in Baldwin Hills and the other in Playa Vista). “To all of the Pacific and ArcLight employees who have dedicated their professional lives to making our theaters the best places in the world to see movies: We appreciate your service and dedication to our customers,” the statement continued. . “It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve you.” The National Association of Theater Owners has consistently warned that smaller, regional independent chains, such as Pacific and ArcLight, may never recover from the COVID-19 crisis. “To our guests and to the members of the film industry who have made going to the movies such a magical experience over the years: our sincere thanks,” read the statement released by Pacific Theaters. “It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve you.”







