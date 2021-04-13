Deconstructing Bollywood Women Through a Feminist Perspective “Virtual Conference April 29





(JERSEY CITY, NJ) – Art House Productions presents “Matter Representations: Deconstructing Bollywood’s Women Through a Feminist Lens Virtual Lecture” on Thursday April 29 at 7:00 PM. Bollywood, India’s Hindi film industry, produces films on an epic scale. Rooted around cinema, Bollywood has evolved into a globally popular cultural form. However, cinematographic representations of Bollywood cinema remain masculinist and gendered problematic. This lecture by Dr Swapnil Rai will unveil Bollywood representations of female protagonists through a feminist lens. From Rita toAwaara(1951) and Simran inDilwale Dulhaniya The Jayenge(1995)atGeeta and Babita inDangal(2016), the agency of women in Hindi cinema narratives was precariously constructed. This conference will focus on the representation of women and women’s action from the 1950s in contemporary Bollywood to explain the duality of benign patriarchy which grants women only the semblance of power that must be infallibly nourished by a male orientation. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. Suggested donation $ 5. Click here record. r. Swapnil raiis an Assistant Professor in the Department of Film, Television and Media at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor. Her research interests include global cinema and television, media industries, women and gender studies, race and ethnicity, transnational fame, and celebrity culture. Her current book project examines the history of global Indian film flows and the role of stars in Bollywood production culture and the globalization of the industry. Dr Rai holds a doctorate. from the Department of Radio, Television and Film at the University of Texas at Austin. She was a postdoctoral fellow at the Center for Contemporary South Asia at Brown University and taught at the College of Film and the Moving Image at Wesleyan University.In her previous experience as a journalist, writer and editor, Swapnil has covered beats about cinema, art and culture. She also worked in the multimedia and information services sector for Thomson Reuters. Art house productions was founded in late September 2001 by Christine Goodman, a community leader and professional performing artist. Art House began as an informal gathering of poets and community members in direct response to the tragedies of 9/11. At that time, there weren’t any cohesive performing venues for Jersey City artists to meet and share new works. Art House’s inaugural event was born out of the desire to connect a community devastated by art and dialogue. Since then, Art House has established itself as a pioneer in artistic and cultural programming in Hudson County. In 2007, Art House was incorporated and obtained 501 (c) (3) nonprofit status. At the end of 2007, the organization received the Key to the City and an official proclamation for its outstanding contributions to the city of Jersey City, NJ. originally published: 04/12/2021









