Harry Potter actor Neville Longbottom shares Alan Rickman’s sweet story





Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom on the show, shared a sweet story about Professor Snape actor Alan Rickman.

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. RELATED: 5 Ways Harry Potter & Neville Longbottom Are The Same (& 5 Ways They Are Different) During an interview on the podcastInside of You with Michael RosenbaumLewis recalled finally having a heart to heart with Rickman. After being too shy to speak with the prolific talent, Lewis said he finally had the courage on Rickman’s final filming day. He told host Rosenbaum: “I went to his trailer. And I just said to him, ‘Hey, I know this is your last day, and I just wanted to say that it’s been amazing, to have worked with you for so long. know we didn’t really talk much but just wanted to say it was because i was terrified but you were amazing … thank you for allowing me to work with you for 10 years and not never yell at me or treat any of us like your equal. ‘ And he said to me, “Come in. And he put the kettle on, and we had a cup of tea and we talked about what I was going to do in my career and what he recommended that I do. make. “ Lewis looks back fondly on the moment, revealing he’s never done this with another actor since. After their complicated on-screen teacher-student relationship, it’s heartwarming to learn that Rickman was such an incredible off-screen leader. Lewis’s story fits into the general reputation Rickman left behind. Despite his grim portrayal of Snape as the cameras rolled, the Golden Globe winner was known for his gracious demeanor, especially with children, once directors called for Cut. Even in real life Harry potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, proclaimed Rickman’s generous ways. Radcliffe and Rickman were friends, with the latter giving the boy a copy ofCatch in the rye. He once said spending time with the talent considered at such a formative age was essential to his journey. Another notable testimonial among the heaps was Tom Felton (Draco), who was fortunate enough to share many life-changing talks with Rickman, whom he affectionately calls a hero. Ultimately, Rickman embodied the real magic throughout his life: cuteness. NEXT: Harry Potter: Every Major Character In The Book Left Out Of The Movies Source:Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum Carrie Ann Moss offered grandma roles after her 40th birthday

