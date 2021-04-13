Entertainment
Bollywood and Metallica and everything in between
I’ve never felt anything like the new panic of someone asking me what music I like. As for a seemingly light question, it has always been so heavy. It feels restrictive, claustrophobic to me, like there’s a limit to the number of words I have until the other person starts making unfounded judgments about me.
I did not know anything about the culture and had not yet had time to develop an interest or a taste for music
On my first day of elementary school, the girls in my class crowded around me curiously. Who is your favorite singer? I was asked. I could feel my stomach turn. At 6 years old, I didn’t have the words to explain that my parents and I had moved halfway around the world and we were settling into a whole new life in a whole new place where I knew nothing about the culture. and had not yet had time to develop an interest or a taste for music. I didn’t have the words to say that the only music I was exposed to at that time was Bangladeshi pop music animated by artists such as Ayub Bacchu and James, the occasional Bollywood hit and everything that made my parents nostalgic for the Southeast Asian they had left behind.
Instead, I just stare at my feet and mumble, I don’t know any.
So you don’t know who Girls out loud Are then !?
I shook my head. The wrong answerI told myself as they rushed to report their findings to the rest of the class as I was dying of embarrassment.
It was then clear to me that music was a very important tool to integrate, or at least not to come out. At that age, I wanted to be accepted more than anything else in the world. My dad understood the shame I was feeling and he was going to pick me up from school blasting bollywood shots on the car speakers to teach me that I shouldn’t be embarrassed by them. others thought of me. My young self did not appreciate this lesson.
On my trips to the supermarket with my family, my eyes scanned magazine sections spotting the names of important and significant musicians of the time such as S Club 7 and the Sugar because I was not going to be taken over by a 7 year old child.
However, when I got to high school I found myself surrounded by more faces than I had ever seen and found myself wanting to stand out. I hated how girls were ridiculed for liking artists like A direction and Justin bieber and I decided that I didn’t want to be stereotyped, and if I had to be reduced to one, I wanted to be unique. I wanted it to be a system that would upset people and make them continually change: never give people time to comment on particular assumptions about me.
Then when I picked up my first electric guitar, the 9th grade was devoted to learning Metallica guitar solos and getting into thrash metal
I spent year 7 in a rap phase, an era from which I still retain the ability to spit out completely Eminem song lyrics at supersonic speed. In 8th grade, I got really interested Radiohead and eventually classical rock as I started to learn to play acoustic guitar. Then when I picked up my first electric guitar, the 9th grade was devoted to learning Metallica guitar solos and get into thrash metal. My phasic enjoyment of music continued as I relished periods of pop punk, hip-hop, 2000s pop, emo rap, Disney, folk punk, bluegrass and more.
Music was then, and probably still today, an integral part of my identity. While part of it was about what I liked, part was about what I wanted to be seen enjoying.
I always felt there were never right answers. Everything on the charts was too mainstream, old school genres were snooty, and loving bands no one had heard of was edgy. While this is a game I could never win, I still strayed from the music my parents listened to. I was okay with standing out, but only if it stood out in a way I could control.
In retrospect, I think the problem was that I spent too much time in my youth looking at myself exclusively from everyone’s perspective. Growing up sounds like a long lesson in learning to decouple the way you see yourself as a result of how others see you. I needed to get out of my own head long enough to realize how music really made me feel and how it could set me free.
The tomboy trope and its internalized misogyny
If my dad came to pick me up playing bollywood music, I don’t think I would have any choice but to revel in the vibrancy and celebrate a genre that makes me smile. I didn’t pick up on the lesson he was trying to teach me at the time, but looking back I can appreciate his intentions. My music experience has been complicated, but it taught me an important lesson.
Currently, I like to listen to music that reflects different periods of my life, but also the opportunity to properly appreciate the art behind the art without worrying about what other people think. Right now I would describe my musical taste as a nostalgic, bittersweet collection of the best pieces from all phases of my life, but this time it doesn’t feel like a period of time, it’s like I settled on something permanent.
Mom, this is not a phase, can finally ring true after all.
