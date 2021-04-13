Historic Foursquare home with Hollywood ties hits hot Los Angeles market





The American-style Foursquare home, now for sale at $ 4.25 million, was previously renovated and … [+] enhanced by Steven Antin of “The Goonies” and the fame of the movie “Burlesque”. Hilton and Hyland

Dig deep enough into the history of almost every home in Los Angeles, and you’ll likely come across a connection to Hollywood, whether as an owner, former resident, pinball machine, or guest. This classic residence in the Spaulding Square from Los Angeles has twice hosted showbiz guys. Seven years ago, director turned renovator / designer Steven Antin of The Goonies and Burlesque fame set a record price for the historic district when it sold the 1919 American-style Foursquare home for $ 2.932 million. About 80 years before the stay of the Antins, the property housed Pedro de Cordoba, a classically trained actor whose credits include the 1915 Cecil B. DeMilles film Carmen and the thriller directed by Boris Karloff in 1940 Before hanging me. Now on sale for $ 4.25 million, the house has been extensively updated and improved while remaining true to classical architecture. Features of note include beautiful hardwood floors, custom patio doors, and designer fixtures and fittings that tastefully complement the home’s character details. A 40 foot saltwater pool with spa showcases the private, covered backyard. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Mature trees and hedges create a natural screen of privacy around the Spaulding Square property, which … [+] dates from 1919. Hilton and Hyland

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom master suite occupies the entire rear section of the second floor. All areas of the master suite have access to a large terrace that overlooks the backyard. A 40-foot saltwater pool with a spa fills the backyard of the house. In the back corner is a … [+] swimming pool / guest house / Hilton and Hyland

A Hollywood backdrop to classic American culture, Spaulding Square takes its name from Albert Starr Spaulding, the real estate developer who in the early 1900s bought and subdivided the land that would become the Historic District. Dark hardwood floors create a visual contrast to the milky white colored interior of the house. Hilton and Hyland

Located next to Sunset Boulevard, the setting was popular among actors and directors because of its proximity to nearby movie fields. Actress Lucille Ball and director Hugo Hass are some of the stage legends who once lived in the region. More recently, the area has hosted stars such as Lena Dunham and Jodie Foster. The hit TV show It’s us is also filmed in the area. The chef’s upgraded kitchen combines traditional and farmhouse design details. Hilton and Hyland

The neo-period style homes that make up the eight-block neighborhood are protected by the Historic Preservation Overlay Zone Board, and this is one of the main reasons neighborhood homes continue to be among the Los Angeles’ most wanted, according to the list. agent Jonathan nash luxury brokerage based in Beverly Hills Hilton and Hyland. Custom French doors unite the interior and exterior living spaces of the house built in 1919. Hilton and Hyland

Because Spaulding Square is protected by HPOZ laws, it’s a timeless neighborhood, Nash said. In a city in constant evolution, it has kept its local charm over the decades. The single-family home market in Los Angeles is hotter than ever, according to Nash, who said outstanding properties such as the home on North Genesee Avenue are still getting premiums. Custom lighting brings out the grounds and classic home exterior, especially at night. Hilton and Hyland

It is certainly the quintessential example of a historic property finished to a very high standard, he said. Looking ahead, Nash believes demand for quality homes will only accelerate in the coming months as restrictions related to the pandemic ease and people begin to travel more. This could lead to even more competition an already very competitive housing market. The hedges cleverly conceal and the projection screen in the back yard. Hilton and Hyland

We have seen strong demand for quality real estate over the past 12 months, and much of that has been achieved without the airways being opened, he said. As the world continues to recover and global travel becomes accessible again, I believe the Los Angeles market will experience even greater demand. Hilton & Hyland is an exclusive member of Global Forbes Properties, a consumer market and a network of elite broker members selling the world’s most luxurious homes.

