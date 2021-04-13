WWE Raw Results, Recap, Notes: Drew McIntyre Wins WrestleMania: Backlash Title With A Twist

Raw marked the first show since WrestleMania 37 produced a host of title changes. However, one title that did not change hands was the WWE Championship as Bobby Lashley was held up against Drew McIntyre.

During Monday’s installment of Raw, MVP praised McIntyre on his performance. McIntyre came out and admitted he made the first mistake by allowing the MVP to distract him during the game. Also, Randy Orton and Braun Strowman came out and the three men wanted a chance at the Lashley Championship. WWE Manager Adam Pearce interrupted the showdown and announced that McIntyre, Orton and Strowman will fight in the Main Event for a chance to challenge Lashley for the WWE Title at WrestleMania: Backlash next month.

WWE title opportunity up for grabs

Drew McIntyre beats. Randy Orton and Braun Strowman via pinfallafter hitting a Claymore on Orton. Earlier in the game, Orton knocked McIntyre out of the equation by throwing McIntyre on the announcements desk. Orton ended up hitting an RKO on Strowman. However, as Orton searched for the pin, McIntyre came out of nowhere ironically enough and delivered a Claymore to Orton. McIntyre was then able to cover Orton to win the game.

After McIntyre won the match, MVP came out on his own and McIntyre’s attention was completely on the Hurt Business spokesperson. With his attention diverted, former Retribution members T-Bar and Mase attacked McIntyre from behind.

After being distracted by MVP in the WrestleMania title fight, McIntyre didn’t really lose. With that in mind, it made sense for McIntyre to win in this game. Former Retribution members appear to have made offers for MVP and Lashley. Could we see a reform of the Hurt company?Quality: B +

What else happened on WWE Raw?