Entertainment
WWE Raw Results, Recap, Notes: Drew McIntyre Wins WrestleMania: Backlash Title With A Twist
Raw marked the first show since WrestleMania 37 produced a host of title changes. However, one title that did not change hands was the WWE Championship as Bobby Lashley was held up against Drew McIntyre.
During Monday’s installment of Raw, MVP praised McIntyre on his performance. McIntyre came out and admitted he made the first mistake by allowing the MVP to distract him during the game. Also, Randy Orton and Braun Strowman came out and the three men wanted a chance at the Lashley Championship. WWE Manager Adam Pearce interrupted the showdown and announced that McIntyre, Orton and Strowman will fight in the Main Event for a chance to challenge Lashley for the WWE Title at WrestleMania: Backlash next month.
CBS Sports was with you all night, bringing you recaps and highlights of all the action from the new ThunderDome inside the Yuengling Center.
WWE title opportunity up for grabs
Drew McIntyre beats. Randy Orton and Braun Strowman via pinfallafter hitting a Claymore on Orton. Earlier in the game, Orton knocked McIntyre out of the equation by throwing McIntyre on the announcements desk. Orton ended up hitting an RKO on Strowman. However, as Orton searched for the pin, McIntyre came out of nowhere ironically enough and delivered a Claymore to Orton. McIntyre was then able to cover Orton to win the game.
After McIntyre won the match, MVP came out on his own and McIntyre’s attention was completely on the Hurt Business spokesperson. With his attention diverted, former Retribution members T-Bar and Mase attacked McIntyre from behind.
After being distracted by MVP in the WrestleMania title fight, McIntyre didn’t really lose. With that in mind, it made sense for McIntyre to win in this game. Former Retribution members appear to have made offers for MVP and Lashley. Could we see a reform of the Hurt company?Quality: B +
What else happened on WWE Raw?
- Bobby Lashley defeats. Riddle via submissionwith the Hurt Lock. The match was made official after Lashley met with Riddle backstage earlier today. Lashley started hitting Riddle even before the bell rang. Riddle was able to deal a bit of damage with some impressive strikes. With Lashley on the mat, Riddle went to the top rope and attempted the Floating Bro. However, the WWE Champion grabbed Riddle and applied the Hurt Lock to secure the victory.
- Viking Raiders defeated. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin via pinfallwith The Viking Experience. The Viking Raiders were back together for the first time since September after Ivar was forced to undergo neck surgery. Ivar certainly didn’t miss a beat late in the game and the duo claimed their first victory in seven months.
- Charlotte cuts a promo in the ring. “The Queen” said no one compares to her in terms of talent. She added that Asuka did not respond to her Raw Women’s Championship challenge, but agreed when Ripley presented the offer. Charlotte told fans to enjoy the Raw Women’s Championship game she should have been a part of.
- Asuka and Rhea Ripley finished in a no-contestafter Charlotte attacks Asuka and Ripley. Asuka had sent Ripley into the ring post then nailed Ripley with DDT to the ring apron to gain the upper hand. However, the two were on the outside when Charlotte pushed Asuka into Ripley and she proceeded to take out the two women. Due to Charlotte’s interference, Ripley retained her Raw Women’s Championship.
- Alexa Bliss Cuts Backstage Promo on Alexa’s Playground. Bliss recounts how she was saved by The Fiend when she was lost. The Fiend protected her, but then left her for a while. Bliss alluded to the fact that she may never have needed The Fiend in the first place. Bliss also revealed that she unlocked something really evil and introduced everyone to her new friend, who was a doll named Lily. Later that night, Bray Wyatt returned to the “Firefly Fun House” and was happy to be back with his “true friends”. Wyatt said he felt reborn.
- The Miz and John Morrison fight. Damian Priest via pinfallin a handicap match after Miz rolled Priest. The priest was about to hit The Reckoning on Miz before Maryse grabbed Miz’s legs and pulled him out of the ring. After Maryse’s intervention, Priest begged Maryse to get off the apron and that’s when a Miz rolled Priest for the win.
- Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler fight. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke via the count.Nia Jax was trying to get back into the ring and slipped and fell to the ground. Rose and Brooke laughed at Jax then Jax got furious. Instead of facing an angry Jax, Rose and Brooke chose to leave the ring and were counted.
- The new day def. Elias and Jaxson Ryker via pinfallafter Woods nailed a double stomp to Elias on the top rope.
