Bollywood Throwback: When Shah Rukh Khan Was Banned From Entering Wankhede Stadium For 5 Years





Shah Rukh Khan has been part of many controversies over the years. However, its biggest still is the Wankhede controversy this happened a few years ago. SRK has been banned from entering the cricket stadium after allegedly assaulting stadium officials in a ‘drunken state’. Watch the video below to learn more about Shah Rukh Khan’s infamous Wankhede fiasco. Shah Rukh Khan vs. MCA Shah Rukh Khan’s opposition to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has become a nationwide talking point following a 2012 IPL match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. According to reports, the MCA claimed Khan was drunk and assaulted his officials. This incident took place after the Kolkata Knight Riders won the 2012 IPL against the Chennai Super Kings. Shah Rukh Khan was in a celebratory mood when he allegedly noticed one of the stadium officials mistreating his daughter after KKR’s victory. READ ALSO | Ghaziabad: massive fire breaks out in slum Shah Rukh Khan allegedly claimed to have “acted like any father” and went out to argue with the guard. Then a man dressed in yellow allegedly launched abuse against the actor as a result of which they got into an argument. After this incident, the MCA banned Shah Rukh Khan from entering Wankhede Stadium for five years. READ ALSO | Maharashtra: State may opt for full lockdown to curb COVID surge Reports also suggest that after SRK was banned, a social activist named Amit Maru demanded that the Mumbai police file an FIR against Khan for “violating” the juvenile justice law. The activist claimed that SRK used profanity in the presence of children, thus violating the juvenile justice law. READ ALSO | Amazing dance performed by dog ​​in Wheatfield watch video There were also a few allegations against Khan for being drunk, but they were all dismissed. After years of investigating the case, Mumbai Police concluded in 2019 that he was not drunk nor had he used abusive language in front of minors. It took him almost half a decade to clear his name from this case and now he’s no longer part of the Wankhede controversy. For more news, visit ZEE5!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos