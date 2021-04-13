How I Meet Your Mother Actor Has A Theory As To Why Fans Hate The Finale





The How I Met Your Mother series finale sparked a lot of fan anger, and Ted Mosby actor Josh Radnor has a theory as to why.

How I met your butterflyer Star Josh Radnor has a theory as to why fans hated the series finale so much. The CBS sitcom ran from 2005 to 2014, garnering a large fan base and becoming a major part of the cultural zeitgeist along the way.how I Met Your Mother followed the daily life of a group of friends in New York, led by Ted Mosby (Radnor). In the future, an older Ted relates how he met his wife to his two children; each episode is another springboard in its long journey. how I Met Your Mother has long been an audience favorite, but its latest episode left a bad taste in the mouths of many. Season 9 finally saw Ted meet Cristin Milioti’s titular mother, Tracy. What seemed like a happy ending quickly took a major turn, whenhow I Met Your MotherThe last episode revealed that Tracy had actually passed away before Ted started telling the story to their children. He then recovers with his best friend / girlfriend again, Robin (Cobie Smulders). This story decision, along with several others, led tohow I Met Your MotherThe series finale earned a negative reputation among the fan base. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: How I Met Your Mother: The True Story of Katy Perry’s Cameo Radnor has an opinion on exactly why this is, and he shared it with fellow Ted Mosby actor Bob Saget (who provided the voiceover for the older Ted). By appearing on the Saget podcastHere for you,Radnor explained his theory, which deals with the concept of anger over grief. He stated: Anger is an easier emotion than grief. People were more comfortable being angry than sad. They were sad that their favorite show was ending and they were sad that it didn’t end the way they wanted it to. Rather than sitting down with feelings of sadness or loss [creators] Carter [Bays] and Craig [Thomas] were asking people to sit down with everyone was not ready for this. Radnor also said he thought the weather would be good forhow I Met Your Motherthe end, especially since the public is still flocking to the show. “I think [we should] give it a little more time. It doesn’t feel like [the finale has] muted enthusiasm for the show at all. In fact, I have the impression that the show is, more generally, a bit trendy than it ever was.Added Radnor. This, at least, could be true, sincehow I Met Your Mother is still one of the most popular comedies of the years 2000-2010. Some might disagree with Radnor’s take on the finale, as a lot of the criticism stemmed from genuine anger over how the series killed Mother fans had waited so long to meet. Positive or negative thoughts aside, there is no doubt that the endhow I Met Your Motheris one of the most polarizing in recent memory, and possibly ever. A bad finale can sully fans’ feelings for the entire series, but there’s still some happiness to be found with it.how I Met Your Mother. The show has featured several seasons of well-received episodes, and that shouldn’t be overshadowed by a bad conclusion. Fans can always watch the show again and remember why they liked it; they could just skip the last episode. More: How I Met Your Mom: How Victoria’s Return Was Almost So Different Source: Bob saget Falcon & The Winter Soldiers The villain’s identity issue took a toll on the show

