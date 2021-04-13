Hank Azaria apologizes to all Indians for voicing Apu





Photo credit: Tommaso Drown / Getty Images It’s been almost four years since comedian Hari Kondabolu released his documentary The problem with Apu, bringing the issue of whitewashing and the racist voice to actor Hank Azaria’s doorstep for his portrayal of The simpsonss Apu Nahasapeemapetilon. I think the documentary raised some really interesting points and gave us a lot of food for thought and we really think about it, Azaria said at the time. Certainly anyone who’s been hurt or offended by that, or by a character or a vocal performance, it’s really upsetting whether it’s offensive or hurtful to someone. Now, after officially walking away from the character last year, Azaria tells the podcast Chair expert that he feels he might need to go see all the Indians in this country and apologize personally for passing on structural racism through his portrayal of the owner of Springfield Kwik-E-Mart since 1988 . So how did Azaria come to understand that her decision to voice a character of color, especially with a fake Indian accent, was wrong? Partly by talking to young Indians about the impact Apu has had on American popular culture. I was talking to my sons’ school. I was talking to Indian kids there because I wanted to get their advice, Azaria told hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, according to Hollywood Journalist. 17 year old boy has never even seentheSimpsons, but knows what Apu means. It’s practically an insult at this point. All he knows is that his people are seen and represented by many people in this country. Later in the episode, Azaria told host Padman, who is Indo-American herself, that I really apologize. I know you didn’t ask for it, but it’s important. I apologize for helping to create and participating in this. Said the actor, part of me feels like I have to go see every Indian in this country and apologize personally, and sometimes I do when it comes up. Now Azaria says he’s a non-racist casting supporter, hiring people from BIPOC to voice BIPOC characters; he was also replaced by actor Alex Dsert as the voice of Carl Carlson, a black character on The simpsons. If it’s an Indian character, or a Latinx character, or a black character, please let that person express the character, he concludes. It’s more authentic, they will bring their experience to it and don’t take work from people who don’t have enough. You can hear her whole Chair expert episode here.

