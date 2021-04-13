Which Oscar nominee for Best Actor has the longest screen time?

Last year, the academy chose to honor one of the longest performances ever recognized in their 93-year history by awarding the trophy for best actor to Joaquin phoenix for his work in “Joker”. With over 103 minutes of screen time accounting for over 85% of the film, it instantly gained places in the top five lists in the category by both metrics. He was also the eighth leading man in a row to triumph to appear onscreen for more than 77 minutes.

In recent years, Oscar voters have repeatedly proven their preference for longer lead roles. This year, however, the tide seems to have changed and there is no way Phoenix will be forced to give up their top five field goals. The Actors branch named a group with the lowest average screen time since 2012, when Jean Dujardin won for his 58 minutes and 15 seconds of work in “The Artist”.

The nominees for Best Actor 2021 have an average screen duration of one hour, eight minutes and 28 seconds, or 60.47% of their respective films. In terms of real time, almost 60% of past queues exceed them. Their average percentage is in the top 41%. The last 10 winners of this award have had an average screen time of one hour, 24 minutes and 52 seconds (or 66.45%).

Leading the Best Actor Pack this year is Ahmed Rice, which has one hour, 34 minutes and 22 seconds of screen time in “Sound of Metal,” which is 78.14% of the movie. This is one of the 10 longest performances to compete for the prize in the past 10 years, and would be one of the 14 longest to win. Only five major players with higher screen time percentages won the gold, including Phoenix.

Not far behind Ahmed is Gary Oldman, which appears within an hour, 30 minutes and nine seconds (or 67.94%) of “Mank.” This is the 25th time that at least two actors with more than 90 minutes of screen time have faced each other in this category and the seventh time in nine years. The first case occurred in 1957, when Kirk douglas (“Lust for Life”) facing Rock hudson (“Giant”). There have only ever been eight such examples in the Best Actress category.

In the middle of this year’s group is Anthony hopkins, whose role in “The Father” amounts to one hour, five minutes and 14 seconds, or 67.29% of the film. In percentage terms, this is the longest of Hopkins’ six Oscar-nominated performances. He is three times as long as the one he gave in “The Silence of the Lambs,” which won him the Best Actor trophy in 1992. His performance as Dr. Hannibal Lecter is the second shortest to win the award. and the shortest in percentage.

Comes next Steven yeun, which appears in 48 minutes and 28 seconds (or 42.07%) of “Minari”. In percentage terms, his performance is the shortest in the group and one of the five shortest recognized here over the past 10 years. Hugh jackman holds this decade record for appearing in 36.95% of “Les Misérables” (2013). The last main player to win with a lower percentage than Youn was Forest whitaker, whose performance in “The Last King of Scotland” (2007) occupies 34.63% of the film.

The lead male nominee with the least actual screen time this year is Chadwick boseman, whose 44-minute and seven-second performance in “My Rainey’s Black Bottom” earned him a posthumous offer. The role represents 46.89% of the duration of the film. This is the 17th time that multiple lead actors with less than 50 minutes of screen time have faced each other and the first time since 2004, when Sean Penn (“Mystic River”) defeated Johnny Depp (“Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”). It was also the last time before that two main actors got together in the same formation for having played in less than 50% of their films.

