Artists’ unions “demand action” against allegations of workplace harassment amid Scott Rudin claims





1:56 PM PDT 04/12/2021



through



Katie Kilkenny



Days after The Hollywood Reporter’s story about the mega-producer, executives from SAG-AFTRA, Actors Equity and American Federation of Musicians Local 802 said in a joint statement that “every board should be deeply alarmed” by “credible” reports of harassment. .

Five days later Hollywood journalist published a briefing on mega-producer Scott Rudin’s alleged misconduct in the workplace, artist unions SAG-AFTRA, Actors Equity and the American Federation of Musicians Local 802 condemned the harassment and unlawful harassment that create a toxic work environment for entertainment workers. “Every worker deserves to do their job in an environment free from harassment of any kind, whether that harassment creates a toxic workplace or, certainly in the case of sexual harassment, when that behavior is also against the law”, Gabrielle, president of SAG-AFTRA Carteris, Kate Shindle, president of the Actors Equity Association, and Adam Krauthamer, president and executive director of the American Federation of Musicians of Local 802, said in a statement. THRRudin’s story Monday. Unions collectively cover film and television actors, singers, voice actors, journalists, theater actors, managers and professional musicians, among other job categories. Union leaders continued: “Any harassment is not only detrimental to the health and well-being of workers, but also a serious threat to the proper functioning of a company. So every corporate board should be deeply alarmed by credible long standing reports. behavior of permanent, violent and aggressive harassment on the part of individuals who occupy high positions within a company or on a production and exercise management power over their subordinates. The workers who come forward to speak out in these situations are incredibly courageous and we applaud their courage. The unions did not define what ‘credible’ meant in the statement. THRThe story of the story reported several official allegations by the prolific theater and film producer, who has worked regularly for four decades in entertainment and whose alleged bullying behavior has been widely spread and even written in the press, intimidating them. employees and even throwing objects like a baked potato and a stapler at them. Since the story’s publication, Annapurna Pictures founder Megan Ellison, who co-produced the 2010s True courage with Rudin, tweeted that “this play barely erases the surface of Scott Rudin’s abusive, racist and sexist behavior”, while Rental and Dazed and confused actor Anthony Rapp called the play “long overdue.” Rudin’s upcoming projects include Netflix’s much-hyped film adaptation The woman at the window, which will be released on May 14, and projects with A24, including Joel Coen’sMacbeth’s tragedy andLila NeugebauerRed, white and water. According to a knowledgeable legal source cited by THR in Rudin’s story, legal claims against Rudin that cite abuse are settled quietly and employees typically sign NDA agreements. In their statement, the unions said they would work with entertainment companies to take action against the bullying allegations, but also specifically called on “business counterparts” to do their part: as organizations representing over 200,000 members in the arts, entertainment and media sectors, we strongly condemn workplace harassment in all its forms, “union leaders said.” We are committed to working together, and with other allies, to empower those who violate human and legal standards of fair, respectful and dignified conduct in the workplace. We demand action from our corporate counterparts to respond quickly to credible allegations of harassment. “ All Three trade unions have helplines for artists who are victims of harassment or bullying.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos