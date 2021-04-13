Entertainment
Friends star Lisa Kudrow shares inside glimpse of her breathtaking Los Angeles home following major news
Friends Star Lisa kudrow keep a low profile on social media, but returned to Instagram this weekend.
Additionally, Phoebe Buffay’s post followed shortly. after the exciting news that the Friends the reunion show had finished filming.
Lisa shared several photos on her Instagram page of her beloved pet dog Emma in the star’s kitchen at her Los Angeles home.
In the snaps, Emma was playing with a Tchotchke toy from the upcoming Fox TV show Broken house, in which Lisa will be featured.
VIDEO: Lisa Kudrow hosts a special reunion with friends
The photos not only helped draw attention to Lisa’s new show, but his elegant house too.
The mother-of-one has a stylish open-plan kitchen with an island in the middle, providing additional space for cooking.
Lisa lives in Beverly Hills with her son Julian and husband Michael Stern.
Lisa Kudrow shared a glimpse of her stylish kitchen in LA
Although the actress is notoriously private, she has previously shared glimpses inside other rooms on the property, including her home office, what characteristics Friends memories and photos of his family.
The star and her family also own a property in Palm Springs., where Lisa’s husband stayed during the start of the lockdown, while Lisa and Julian went into isolation in Beverly Hills.
Lisa spoke about the setup while talking to Jimmy Kimmel last year. She told the chat show host that she was with her husband “sometimes” and joked that it was “the best way for a marriage to work.”
The Friends star has a beautiful home in Beverly Hills
The star said: “We were all in the desert together because we have a house there. And then there was a foreclosure, so we stayed put. But that house needed some work.
“And then what happened was it got hotter, like it does in the Palm Springs area, so it was too hot for me.”
And while fans around the world are excited about the long-awaited reunion of friends, Lisa previously admitted that her son was not so excited on his mother’s TV show.
Fans can’t wait to see the next Friends reunion show
During an interview prior to The Jimmy Kimmel Show, where Lisa asked if her son was old enough to watch the hit American sitom.
She replied, “He’s 16, he’s old enough but he’s old enough to know he’s not that interested,” before adding, “He loves everyone, I know that!”
