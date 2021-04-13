Land Rover from Arjun Kapoor to Lamborghini by Kartik Aaryan: See the luxury vehicles of Bollywood celebrities





Recently, actors like Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and others have bought shiny new luxury vehicles. Take a look at their prices and models.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Office: Bollywood celebrities enjoy lavish lifestyles and their clothes, homes and general fascination with luxury is something that is considered by fans. But nothing makes up for making a red carpet entrance in a posh big car that most actors love to flaunt. Famous names like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra own some of the most expensive cars in the industry. However, now the new batch is also following in the footsteps of fame with their new toys. Yes, recently actors like Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and others have bought some shiny new luxury vehicles. Take a look at the price of the same: Land Rover Defender by Arjun Kapoor Arjun Kapoor recently bought himself a brand new Land Rover Defender which he took for a ride in Juhu. The actor was clicked by popes as he exited his gold dusted vehicle. The cost of this new baby ranges from Rs 73.98 Lakh to 1.08 Cr. Lamborghini from Kartik Aaryan A few days before Arjun, Kartik Aaryan became a proud owner of a new car. The actor bought a black Lamborghini Urus right after recovering from COVID-19. Even he took his new vehicle for a walk in the city where he was photographed by the media. His car costs around 4.5 Cr. Mercedes Benz by Saif Ali Khan Saif and Kareena bought a new Mercedes AMG g 63 in white color after the birth of their second child, a baby boy. The duo were seen in the car several times after purchasing it. Their car is worth Rs 2 Cr. Mercedes Benz by Anil Kapoor Like Saif, Anil also bought a brand new Merc for his wife Sunita Kapoor. The luxury vehicle in black color, Mercedes Benz GLS was a gift from his side to his wife for her birthday. The car costs 1 Cr. BM by Kunal KemmuWR 1250 GS Actor Kunal Kemmu has a particular fascination with bicycles. Not long ago he brought home a plush BMW R 1250 GS two-wheeler. The prices of this one start at Rs 20.45 Lakh for the base edition while it can go up to Rs 22.35 Lakh depending on the upgraded versions. Posted by:

Abhinav gupta







