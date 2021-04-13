Harry Potter actor recalls unexpected meeting with Alan Rickman on final day of filming





For eight films, the end Alan rickman played the role of the obnoxious potions master Severus Snape in the Harry potter movies. Cruel, vindictive and mean-spirited, Snape often made Harry’s classmate Neville Longbottom, played by Matthew Lewis, the object of his intimidation. But in real life, the relationship between the two was very different. In an interview with Michael Rosenbaum, Lewis recalled how much he respected Rickman and a momentous encounter he had with the late actor on his last day of filming. “At [Rickman’s] last day i went to his trailer … and i just said, ‘hey i know this is your last day, and i just wanted to say it was amazing, to have worked with you for so long. I know we didn’t really talk much, but I just wanted to say it was because I was terrified, but you were amazing. I just want to say thank you for allowing me to work with you for 10 years and never yell at me or treat any of us as anything less than your equal. And he said to me: “Come in. And he put the kettle on, and we had a cup of tea and we talked about what I was going to do in my career and what he recommended that I do. “ RELATED: Former Harry Potter Star Expresses Frustrations When Only Remembering Neville Longbottom It’s interesting to consider the stark divergence in the way Snape bullied and belittled Neville Longbottom, versus how encouraging Rickman was for Lewis when the cameras weren’t rolling. Rickman’s words of encouragement clearly meant a lot to Lewis, as Harry potter was about to end and the young actor was about to try to reinvent his career as a young actor after playing such a famous role as a child. Ever since I left Neville behind Matthew lewis has appeared in a number of well-received projects. But such is the overwhelming popularity of Harry potter that for many fans, Lewis will also be the anxious and round little Neville. The actor admitted that it can be frustrating at times when audiences ignore his career path and the impressive resume he’s built since. Harry potter. “I’m still a little frustrated sometimes when people say, ‘Oh, he is’ – like I’m doing this show by the minute; it’s on PBS, and like a lot of tracks are, ‘He’s not Neville Longbottom anymore. It’s like: “I haven’t been like this for 10 years”. And I did things that were so different. For example, I’ve been in dramas that have won BAFTAs and done all that stuff. “ “And I’m not bragging; it’s like I did it all and like 10 years later, it’s still like people pretending that I kind of jumped from Harry Potter to this and I completely ignored the journey he took It can be frustrating – not that I’m frustrated with anything to do with Harry Potter – but it’s like you have that voice in your head that says: “Hey, you know all this work you’ve done for the past 10 years, nobody has seen it. Nobody cares. They still think it’s the first job you’ve done since Harry Potter . “ Hopefully Lewis will soon find a role that will definitely establish him as a seasoned adult actor in front of audiences so they can finally stop seeing him just as Neville Longbottom. Subjects: Harry Potter

