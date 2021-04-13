Nintendo President’s Latest Book Describes Company Vision, Love of Gaming

In “Ask Iwata,” first published in English this month, Satoru Iwata also explains his approach to employees and corporate culture.



The late president of Nintendos, Satoru Iwata, has overseen the global growth of video game makers as Super Mario and Pokemon have become household names.

Ask Iwata was published after her death from cancer in 2015 at the age of 55. This month, VIZ Media is releasing the English translation of the book, which was released in Japanese in 2019.

On my business card, I am the president of a company. In my mind, I’m a game developer. But in my heart I’m a gamer, Iwata once said, one of the many quotes that popped out of the book.

Throughout the book, Iwata lays out her vision for Nintendo Co., which was to provide entertainment that everyone in the family could enjoy, regardless of age, gender, and gaming skills. The company he encouraged encouraged individual game makers, showing that he was one of them at heart.

Iwata was a generation younger than the avant-garde of Japanese manufacturing leaders who captured the world’s attention: Soichiro Honda, founder of the automaker that bears his name; Momofuku Ando, ​​inventor of instant noodles; Akio Morita, who founded Sony in a repair shop amid bombed out rubble.

Nintendo, based in Kyoto, began making traditional Japanese playing cards, but made the transition, with the arrival of Iwata in 2002, to video games with offerings such as the Wii console and the PC. Nintendo DS pocket, as well as games played on mobile phones.

The company’s performance has seen its ups and downs like a Super Mario roller coaster ride, but has worked well lately as people stuck in their homes due to the pandemic have turned to gaming. Profits for the nine months through December doubled from the previous year to nearly 377 billion yen ($ 3.4 billion).

This chance may not last as normal operations will resume with the rollout of vaccines, a change that may reduce sales to the casual game users that make up Nintendo gamers, rather than the grassroots gamers that rival consoles tend to attract. .

The hoped-for end of the pandemic will likely coincide, analysts say, with a peak in the so-called lifecycle, or duration of consumer appeal, of Nintendos console offerings like the Switch. Questions also remain about Nintendos’ ability to monetize on the growing mobile gaming industry.

Consoles could continue to evolve, like those with virtual reality, analysts say. Nintendo also owns the intellectual property, spurring lucrative businesses such as marketing and theme parks.

All of these businesses flourished under Iwata’s presidency.

Kenshu Kikuzawa, professor of business administration at Keio University, believes that the strengths of Japanese companies come from its traditional practices like lifetime employment and seniority pay increases, which still characterize large Japanese companies, including Nintendo.

This in turn breeds employee loyalty, which Kikuzawa says is important in the creative work that drives Nintendo.

Japanese companies should stay Japanese, do what they do best, handcrafted, Kikuzawa said, just like Iwata ran Nintendo.

Nintendo is in many ways a very old-fashioned Japanese company, he said. At the end of the day, Nintendo employees really love Nintendo. Loyalty to the company is fierce.

This type of emotional engagement allows a business to overcome hardship, even during times of financial loss, as employees hang on and work hard for a turnaround, he said.

Iwata showed talent for programming when he was young. He worked part-time at the Japanese laboratory HAL, known for Kirby games and collaborated with Nintendo, before graduating from the prestigious Tokyo Institute of Technology. He first created games for Nintendo Famicom machines, which came out in the 1980s.

Iwata was promoted to head of HAL before taking the helm of Nintendo. His colleagues say he was a good listener, interviewing everyone in the company twice a year, trying to be fair and respectful.

My plan was to be a sounding board and get a feel for what was going on, but when I sat down with each person individually, I was blown away by everything I was learning, Iwata wrote.

Shigesato Itoi, writer, actor and creator of the Nintendos EarthBound game series, featured Iwata’s book reviews on his personal website and deeply admired it.

I never saw him blame or say bad things about anyone, said Itoi, who had known Iwata for 25 years, and said he loved her like a younger brother.

Instead of big Hollywood-style battles, Japan excels in more peaceful blockbusters, like Nintendo’s Animal Crossing, ”Itoi said. He compared the game, which simulates life in a village, to children playing at home.

It wasn’t exactly something that many gaming industry experts expected the world to enjoy, he said. What Japan has to offer still has great potential.

Iwata sought to appeal to people who had never played games before and those who used to play but quit, said Kensuke Yabe, a professor at the Chukyo Universitys School of Global Studies.

He had a very good instinct about what was going on on the pitch. To maximize their appeal, he made sure the Nintendo consoles were designed for the living room, Yabe said.

When the Wii first came out, Iwata insisted that the controller be called a remote, a more colloquial term referring to televisions, rather than the controller. He liked games to learn English, spend time with a dog and cook.

A video game is great when you can have fun just watching someone play, Iwata wrote.