Jesse Williams and his ex-wife ordered to participate in ‘High Conflict Parents Program’
Jesse williams and his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, have been ordered to attend “high conflict” parenting classes. Despite finalizing their divorce last October, the former lovebirds are still in a contentious custody fight and have been ordered to attend the special program as they continue to navigate their co-parenting relationship.
According to legal documents obtained by ET on Monday, the actor and the real estate broker – who married from 2012 to 2017 before separating – were ordered to participate in a training course called Between Two Parents, designed specifically as a “high conflict” parental program. “
The six-session online course was created to teach divorced parents different conflict resolution tactics and skills to ease the stress of separation on their children.
Williams and Drake-Leeshare two children – daughter Sadie, 7, and son Maceo, 5.
The documents – which were originally filed in March – say Williams requested a change to the custody arrangement that was decided when their divorce was settled last year.
Judge rejected actor’s request, ordering that the couple “continue to share legal and joint custody” of their children, and that the request to change the arrangement “is not in the best interests of the children. minors “.
Their divorce was finalized on October 9 after the couple had beeninvolved in a long battleand reached an agreement in September 2019.
theGrey’s AnatomyStargotto keeps the $ 936,810 he had wonGrey’s Anatomysince their separation in 2017. Williams has been ordered to pay $ 40,000 per month in child support and, after settling two overdue payments as of 2019, would no longer have to pay spousal support.
Williamsfiled for divorceof Drake-Lee in April 2017 after five years of marriage. Drake-Lee originallyrequested sole physical custodyof Sadie and Maceo, but the pair weregranted shared physical custodyin March 2018.
