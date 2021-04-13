Richard Rush Dead: ‘Stunt Man’, director of Freebie and the Bean was 91

He has also directed three films starring a young Jack Nicholson as well as one of the first boyfriend-buddy films, “Freebie and the Bean.”



Richard Rush, the writer, director and producer who won two Oscar nominations for his work on delightfully dark Peter O’Toole the comedy The stuntman, is dead. He was 91 years old.

Rush died of natural causes at his Los Angeles home Thursday, his wife Claude said Hollywood journalist. He showed an incredible “will to live” and survived 18 years thanks to a heart transplant, she noted.

Early in his career, Rush directed the films aimed at young people. Hells Angels on wheels (1967) and Psych-Out (1968) starring a brash young Jack Nicholson and went on to direct and produce one of Hollywood’s first boyfriend-boy comedies, Freebie and the bean (1974).

Rush also directed and produced Get right (1970), a hip counter-cultural comedy starring Elliott Gould and Candice Bergen and was one of the first films to focus on the Vietnam War.

The stuntman (1980), a dazzling behind-the-scenes satire film making, played O’Toole, in one of his best roles, as manipulative director Eli Cross. When an escaped convict (Steve Railsback) wanders on the board of his war board and causes the death of a stuntman, Cross lets him take the dead man’s place, then puts him in all kinds of perilous situations to get the perfect shot.

It took Rush almost a decade to get The stuntman on the floor, and he was awarded with Oscar names for having adapted (with Lawrence B. Marcus) the novel by Paul Embroiderer as well as the achievement. He also produced the film.

Despite praise from critics and praise from moviegoers who have seen it, The stuntman was seriously mismanaged by its distributors and never received wide circulation, a dismal situation Rush addressed in the 2000 DVD documentary The sinister saga of Making The Stunt Man.

In one interview ahead of the 2016 Coronado Island Film Festival (The stuntman features a wonderful scene filmed surreptitiously outside the Hotel del Coronado), Rush was asked why it took him so long to get a green light.

“The financial history of the movies on the movies was questionable. Plus, they didn’t want to reveal the secrets of the stunt world to the public,” he said.

“[But] the real reason for the rejection is that they wanted an image that could be described in one sentence. Was it a comedy, a tragedy, a social satire, or an action adventure film? The answer was yes, and they couldn’t classify it. Ten years later, when we made the movie, it came out exactly the way I wanted it to.

Richard Rush was born in Manhattan on April 15, 1929. He and his family moved to Los Angeles when he was 7, and he attended Los Angeles High School and Film School at UCLA. He then went on to shoot training films and did public relations work for the US Air Force, an “incredible training period” for him.

In 1960 Rush made his directorial debut on Universal Pictures’ Too early to love, which he also wrote and produced. A romantic drama about two teenage girls and an unexpected pregnancy, it featured Nicholson in only his second big screen appearance.

Rush then wrote and closed off Of love and desire (1963), toplined by Merle Oberon and Steve Cochran, and closed off Thunder alley (1967), a stock car film starring Fabian and Annette Funicello. The latter was his first film for American International Pictures.

AIP was “the teen operating studio that knew the secret that studios didn’t know, that is, if you want to attract a certain demographic, you create your main cast in that age range, and they will come see each other, “said Rush in a 2011 interview with the AV Club. “Also, you should deal with themes that are important to them. As I was very rebellious, my characters have always been very rebellious, which seemed to be the dominant note of American youth at that time.”

Rush employed real bikers for Hells Angels on wheels; wrapped hippie movie Psych-Out in 13 days; made a second motorcycle photo, The Savage Seven (1968); and closed off the low budget spy drama A man called Dagger (1968).

Rush made a breakthrough with Get right, a clever dissection of academia and the superficiality of the protest era that would go on to become Columbia Pictures’ highest-grossing film that year. Gould plays a disillusioned graduate student, and Bergen is his chameleon girlfriend in the film.

“The book for Get right was a novel [by Ken Kolb] it was intriguing. I told the studio that if they let me play the story in the present day, at a university protesting the Vietnam War, I would have to do it, “Rush said.” The studio was very closely linked to the government, and it was daring to give me the green light. “

While chatting with studio executives The stuntman, Rush was offered the chance to direct and produce Freebie and the bean, with James Caan (already attached) and Alan Arkin (his choice) as cops running around San Francisco. It was Warner Bros. best money maker in 1974.

“We did a new script based on the idea, which won me over, of two bad cops running around town like an old married couple, constantly arguing,” he said. “I don’t know who the husband was and who the wife was, and I don’t think they were sure either.”

Rush 12th and the last feature film as a director was the erotic thriller Night color (1994), with Bruce Willis.

Rush received screenplay credit on Air America (1990), a saga about a CIA-run airline in Cambodia starring Mel Gibson and Robert Downey Jr. He spent years on the project, but his screenplay was rewritten. “Every now and then I see the movie, and it gets me down,” he said in the AV Club chat.

Rush teamed up with Flag Kovacs over six films, and he said that he and the famous cinematographer developed the filming technique known as “rack focus”, when the focus is shifted from one object to another in a frame.

Rush appeared as an airline pilot in the 1987 Railsback-starring movie Distortions. A keen aviator himself, he owned a WWII relic aircraft equipped for aerial photography.

In addition to his wife, they were together for 48 years among the survivors, including his son, Anthony, and grandson, Shayne.

“He will be remembered for a series of landmark films in the ’60s and’ 70s, culminating with his Oscar nominated 1980 classic, The stuntman, which is widely regarded as one of the greatest films of all time, ”his wife wrote in a statement.

“But for those who had the privilege of knowing and loving him, he will be remembered even more and will be missed, for his integrity, loyalty, endless generosity of spirit and limitless support and mentor. towards other filmmakers, writers or even anyone.who has ever dared, in the words of his Stunt man hero Eli Cross, ‘lean over a windmill.’ “