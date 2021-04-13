Britney Spears “flattered” by the world’s worry for her life | Entertainment

Britney Spears is “flattered” that the world is so “concerned” with her life.
Amid the #FreeBritney movement and following the documentary Framing Britney Spears, which explores issues surrounding Britneys’ fame, including her public meltdown in 2008, the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker spoke to her fans who have campaigned for the end of his tutelage.
She captioned an Instagram clip from her 2020 ‘Just a Touch of Rose’ shoot: “So this video for Just a Touch of Rose was shot last year … these specific takes were never seen, so this is a bit new for me !!!! I have more than 10 minutes of video for the Rose project and believe me it is a LOT !!!! Happy to share especially with an empathetic and caring world my life … what can I say I’m FLATTERED !!! Here’s another great summer of popsicles and sunbathing !!! (sic) “
Last month, the pop legend broke her silence on the New York Times documentary for the first time, admitting she felt embarrassed by the content of the production and also burst into tears while watching parts of the film. .
In an Instagram post, she wrote at the time: My life has always been very speculated …
watched … and really judged my whole life !!! For my sanity I need to dance @iamstevent every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I have been exposed all my life in front of people !!!
It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your true vulnerability because I have always been so judged … insulted … and embarrassed by the media … and still am to this day! !!! As the world continues to turn and life goes on, we still remain as fragile and sensitive as people !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I saw I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and finally … I still cry sometimes !!!! (sic)
The 39-year-old singer also admitted that she is not perfect, but said she just wanted to pass on kindness to others.
She added: I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try to keep my own joy … love … and happiness !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Every day, dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect it’s boring … i’m here to convey kindness !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (sic)
The Instagram post marked the first time Britney addressed the documentary since its release, but her boyfriend Sam Asghari had shown his support for the hitmaker ‘Piece of Me’ when he vowed to give her the future she “wants. and deserves “.
The ‘Family Business’ actor said, “I have always wanted nothing but the best for my other half, and I will continue to support her by following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserved.
“I am grateful for all the love and support she receives from her fans around the world, and I look forward to a normal and amazing future together.”