Bollywood stars salute Gudi Padwa 2021

Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): As the start of the Hindu New Year is celebrated with great zeal across the country, Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, Kajol Devgan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kangana Ranaut and many more expressed their greetings on Tuesday. the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

The “Good Newwz” actor took to Twitter and wrote his good wishes to mark the special occasion. He wrote: “My best wishes to all for” Nav samvatsar- Vikram Samvat 2078 “Happy Gudi Padwa, Samvatsar Padvo, Yugadi, Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Baisakhi, Naba Barsha, Bihu, Vishu, Puthandu, Cheiraoba, Pana Sankranti to all. “



Bollywood ‘Dream Girl’ and veteran actor Hema Malini sent good wishes to mark the New Year on the Hindu calendar. She wrote: “Certainly the pandemic has raised ugly heads again! This New Year (Ugadi, Gudipadwa celebrated today) Tamil Puthandu tomorrow, Bengali Poila Boishakh, Vishu of Kerala are all celebrated this month, I you wish everyone a healthy and safe New Year – take good care of yourself. #festival #festiveseason. “



Fully dressed as a traditional avatar to mark the occasion of Gudi Padwa, the “ Dilwale Dulhania The Jayenge ” actor took to Instagram and sent his greetings. She wrote in Marathi: “Let’s start the new year with new ideas, best wishes for Gudipadva. #GudiPadwa.”



Bhumi Pednekar also shared a smiling selfie wearing a sari and sent greetings to Gudi Padwa.



Wishing her greetings on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Baisakhi, Jacqueline Fernandez took to Twitter and wrote, “May this festive period bring a boost of positivity and an abundance of happiness that you so well deserve. Make good memories with your families. Happy Gudi Padwa and Baisakhi. “

Sharing a message in Marathi, Urmila Matondkar sent her good wishes on the Gudi Padwa festival. His tweet reads: “Happy New Year Marathi and Gudi Padva everyone. Have a Happy New Year … # Gudipadwa2021 # gudipadwa2021.”

Kangana Ranaut shared photos of her home as she offered prayers at the temple holding a photo of Goddess Durga. In addition to the photo, she also shared a message to her fans and greetings to Navratri and Gudi Padwa.

She wrote: “Wish everyone happy #GudiPadwa #navratri #NewYear. This little picture of devi that I hold mother gave me when I left home, lost a lot but it stuck with me, I believe she took care of me, Navratris if you don’t I don’t know what to do, worship your mother and take her blessings. “



Veteran actor Raj Babbar took to Twitter and sent his best wishes. He wrote: “Best wishes on the occasion of Gudi Padwa & Baisakhi. May festivals bring good health and abundant joy to all. Let’s celebrate safe and take proper precautions against # COVID19.”



Preity Zinta sent her holiday season greetings to Twitter. She wrote: “May this festive season spread tons of happiness, joy, positivity and peace to all. Happy #Ugadi #GudiPadwa #Baisakhi #Vishu #Puthandu #Bihu #Navreh #PoilaBoishak #ChetiChand #Navratri.”



Celebrated in the first month of Chaitra, Gudi Padwa is mainly celebrated by the people of Maharashtra and Goa. The auspicious festival takes its name from two words – “gudi” which is the flag of Lord Brahma and “padwa” which means the first day of the moon phase.

The occasion marks the start of warmer days and the spring season. He is known by different names in different parts of the country, such as Ugadi in Kannada or Naba Barsha in West Bengal. People who observe the day as Gudi Padwa often celebrate by eating shrikhand puri.

A very happy Gudi Padwa 2021! (ANI)







