



HOLLYWOOD, Calif. Fourth of July party houses in Hollywood will be scarce this year as Airbnb plans to block unauthorized parties, the company said Monday.

One night bookings will not be allowed on the site for the July 4th weekend. The company, however, created an exception for July 4 for existing customers with a history of positive reviews. The move is in line with the company’s ban on all gatherings of more than 16 people on its lists around the world. The ban went into effect in August, as Los Angeles became a hotspot for unauthorized home parties through Airbnb. Airbnb also announced protocols for summer bookings to encourage responsible planning. The company announced the ban on rental of Independence Day parties, although the governor of California expects the state to reopen in June. At this point, key health officials across the country continue to advise against large gatherings due to the pandemic.

While the Airbnb party ban has been in place since August, it hasn’t stopped some in Los Angeles from hosting big parties in short-term rentals. As people start planning to reconnect with friends and family, Airbnb is launching the Summer of Responsible Travel, an 8-point plan to help hosts, guests and communities they consider home stay more safe, ”Airbnb announced on Monday.

The ban on booking a night on July 4 follows similar bans put in place for New Years Eve and Halloween. “Guests who are reported to have hosted a disruptive party or broken our rules on gatherings of more than 16 people may be suspended or removed from the Airbnb platform,” according to Airbnb’s rules.

Airbnb’s policy also states that it will remove ads if the host has authorized a game. If Airbnb receives reports that an ad is disrupting the community, it can pause the ad or ask the host to update their rules to emphasize that no parties are allowed. Airbnb suspended more than 50 listings in Los Angeles County for violating the ban days after it was enacted, the company said. Registrations had been the subject of complaints.

“Stopping large gatherings is more important than ever in this current environment, and we support the local efforts of Mayor Garcetti and others to crack down on party houses,” Airbnb’s director of public policy told August 24. Los Angeles, John Choi. “We also hope that sharing these milestones today can increase awareness of our neighboring 24/7 hotline so that we can continue to strengthen enforcement of our policies across the county.” The City News Service and Patron Saint Paige Austin contributed to this report.

