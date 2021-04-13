Cardi B wants women to feel ‘sexy and confident’ in her Reebok collection | Entertainment





Cardi B unveiled her 90s-inspired Reebok collection. The ‘Up’ hitmaker’s Summertime Fine line includes ‘waist-pulling’ tights and ‘bodycon silhouettes’, designed to make women feel ‘sexy and confident’. She said in a statement, “I am very proud to announce my first clothing line with Reebok. This collection gives every woman the product she needs to feel sexy and confident; the waist-pulling tights and bodycon silhouettes make everyone look amazing. “ In a striking photoshoot for the collection, the 28-year-old rap megastar donned purple leggings and a two-tone blue and purple wig for a snap and retro buns, a cropped hoodie and a pair of Reebok sneakers. fresh white. another. Fans can get their hands on the collection, which is sure to sell out quickly, starting April 23. Meanwhile, it was previously claimed that the “WAP” hitmaker wants to leave his own “fashionable mark”. The music star is known for her bold and lively red carpet look and longtime stylist Kollin Carter – who worked with her before rising to fame in 2017 with the hit hit ‘Bodak Yellow’ – revealed that his client had “no ego”. and will work with her favorite designer alongside the emerging brand to showcase their work. He said, “I feel like it’s one of those things where we really understand each other. And sometimes I push a little bit or she’ll push when it comes to ideas, like, she’ll be ready to. do something but maybe a little hesitant or, like, she’ll bring me something, like, I wanna do this and it’s like, ‘Uh, I don’t know, I don’t think we should do this . ‘ “And then you know, vice versa. It’s one of those things where it’s really like an egoless conversation and it’s an honest conversation. And the stylist added how the “Please Me” hitmaker looks to “history” for inspiration. He continued, “We take advantage of a lot of things that have inspired us in the past, the history of fashion. “The collaborative process is really easy when it comes to her. We have our go-to designers, but we also love working with new designers, big or small, whatever. Our collaborative processes are really fun and free because it allows everything to go as it should, create some kind of evolution or leave a mark in fashion. “

