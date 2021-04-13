Navratri 2021: Kangana Ranaut reveals the one thing her mother gave her when she left home as Bollywood shares her wishes





Bollywood stars took to their social media handles on Tuesday to wish their fans on the occasion of Navratri. The nine-day festival which started today is also celebrated as Ugadi, Baisakhi, Gudi Padwa, Vishu, Bihu and Poila Baisakh in different parts of the country. From Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar via Neha Kakkar, several Bollywood stars have shared wishes for their followers on social networks. Sharing clicks from her prayer room at home, Kangana Ranaut wrote: “Wishing everyone happy #GudiPadwa #navratri #NewYear. This little picture of devi that I hold mother gave me when I left home, lost a lot but it stuck with me, I think she took care of me, Navratris if you don’t know what do, worship your mother and take her blessings. Wishing everyone happy #GudiPadwa #navratri #New Year. This little picture of devi that I hold mother gave me when I left home, lost a lot but it stuck with me, I think she took care of me, Navratris if you don’t know what do, worship your mother and take her blessings. pic.twitter.com/HfadDOOTSy Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 13, 2021 Actor Akshay Kumar, who just returned from hospital, posts his recovery from Covid-19, shared on Twitter: “2078 My best wishes everyone for” Nav samvatsar- Vikram Samvat 2078 “Happy Gudi Padwa, Samvatsar Padvo , Yugadi, Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Baisakhi, Naba Barsha, Bihu, Vishu, Puthandu, Cheiraoba, Pana Sankranti to all. 2078 My best wishes to all for “Nav samvatsar- Vikram Samvat 2078” Happy Gudi Padwa, Samvatsar Padvo, Yugadi, Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Baisakhi, Naba Barsha, Bihu, Vishu, Puthandu, Cheiraoba, Pana Sankranti to all Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 13, 2021 Salman Khan’s production banner also sent greetings to fans via social media. Singer Harshdeep Kaur, who recently gave birth to her first child, also took the opportunity to ask for blessings for her son. Sharing clicks from Hunar, she tweeted, “Celebrating 1st Vaisakhi from Hunar Singhs and all other festivals today Need your love and blessings.” His good friend and singer Neeti Mohan replied, “Darshan ho gaye Hunar Singh ke on Baisakhi Hurrrraaayyyy. God bless him.” Many names,

Many languages,

Many cultures,

But united to usher in a new year with positivity and hope. Wishing everyone happy #Ugadi, #GudiPadwa #Baisakhi, #Navratri, #Bihu, #Puthandu, #JurSithal, #ChetiChand, #Household items, #Cheiraoba #Navreh & #PoilaBoshak. pic.twitter.com/3ngwxBI0lA Salman Khan Films (@SKFilmsOfficial) April 13, 2021 Celebrate Hunar Singhs

1st Vaisakhi and all other festivals today

Need your love and blessings pic.twitter.com/zJaQy1wx44 Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) April 13, 2021 Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu also posted adorable clicks with his family and wrote, “Happy Ugadi to you and your loved ones. I wish you all happiness and the laughter of prosperity. Much love to all of you from Ariaana, Viviana, Avram, Ayra, Viranica and me. “ Happy Ugadi to you and your loved ones. I wish you all happiness and the laughter of prosperity. Much love to all of you from Ariaana, Viviana, Avram, Ayra, Viranica and me. pic.twitter.com/2oJ95YE4xA Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) April 13, 2021 Others like Rannvijay Singha, Sonali Bendre and Rahul Vaidya also took advantage of their social media handles to drop wishes for their fans on the festival, through photos and videos. In the video posted by Bigg Boss 14 finalist and singer Rahul Vaidya, he sets up the prayer arrangement with his girlfriend and actor Disha Parmar. He also helps Disha speak Marathi, as the latter tries to wish Gudi Padwa fans. Chaitra Navratri marks the new year in the Hindu calendar, the start of the spring season.







