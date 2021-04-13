Madonna buys the Weeknd’s Hidden Hills estate for $ 19.3 million





12:59 p.m. PDT 04/12/2021



through



Mark David, Dirt.com



OG Material Girl buys in Los Angeles area again, purchasing nearly 3-acre 12,547-square-foot nine-bedroom home built in 2017

She is back! After a dozen years traveling between New York, the Hamptons and Lisbon, Portugal, Madonna decided to settle in Los Angeles. Although she was recently on the East Coast, where she celebrated Easter in the Hamptons, the shifting pop star returned to the City of Angels last year in the midst of Covid-19 quarantines, and while she was in town as if locked in a sumptuous rented estate in the Coldwater Canyon area of ​​Beverly Hills. Her decision to stay for a while may well have something to do with the biopic about her life that she’s planned to lead and that she has. co-written with Diablo Cody. The mononymous singer Like A Virgin, now 62, social media savvy and always pushing socio-cultural buttons, showing off fashion trends and making hit records on her 14th studio album Madame X, released in 2019, was his ninth to debut atop the Billboard 200, was looking from afar for a suitable mansion to call home. In the end, she avoided her old real estate playground in Beverly Hills and the Hollywood Hills, where she owned homes in decades past, and instead headed for the suburbs, losing $ 19.3 million. dollars on The Weeknds mansion in a gated, celebrity Hills mansion. The Weeknd bought the brand new mansion almost four years ago for $ 18.2 million, and initially put it on the market amid heaps of publicity with far too optimistic demand for not quite $ 25 million. The price eventually dropped to nearly $ 22 million before Madge arrives and negotiates an additional $ 2.7 million on the price. With nine bedrooms and nine full baths and two half baths spread over approximately 12,500 square feet between the seven-bedroom main house and the two-bedroom guesthouse, there’s plenty of room for the OG Material Girl. with wide teeth, which rolls deeply with four of her. six children as well as a suite of assistants, nannies and security personnel. The Weeknd was represented by Angel Salvador at The agency while the Madonnas were represented in the agreement by Trevor Wright at The Beverly Hills Estates. This story first appeared on Dirt.com, which contains additional photos.







