Harry Potter alumnus Matthew Lewis recalls the heartwarming conversation of late actor Alan Rickman on his last day on set

Matthew Lewis, aka Harry Potter’s Neville Longbottom, recently shared a sweet conversation he had with the late actor Alan Rickman.

Harry Potter actor Alan Rickman, who was quite famous for playing Professor Snape in the movies, was the exact opposite of his on-screen character. The late actor was known to be warm and friendly and in a recent interaction, Matthew Lewis aka Harry Potter’s Neville Longbottom had a rather heartwarming story to share about Rickman and his conversation with him during the filming of the film’s final installment. Lewis remembers being nervous chatting with Rickman at first, but it was the latter who not only put him at ease, but also shared a memorable conversation with him.

On Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast, Lewis spoke about his work on the Harry Potter films and shared some heartfelt stories of the sets. The actor particularly remembered having an incredible conversation with actor Alan Rickman. The famous British actor passed away in 2016 and his loss was mourned not only by his fellow actors but also by Potterverse fans. Recalling how Rickman was on set, Matthew spoke of how popular he was with the kids and how friendly he was to them.

Sharing a great story about his conversation with Rickman, Lewis said, “I went to his trailer. And I just said, ‘Hey, I know this is your last day, and I just wanted to say that this is. was amazing, to have I worked with you all this time. I know we didn’t really talk much, but I just wanted to say it was because I was terrified, but you were amazing. .. Thank you for allowing me to work with you for 10 years and never yell at me or treat any of us as anything less than your equal. And he said to me, “Come in. And he has. put the kettle on, and we had a cup of tea and we talked about what I was going to do in my career and what he recommended that I do. “

Previously, another Harry Potter actor had opened up about Rickman and that was Tom Felton. The actor who tried out the role of Draco Malfoy in the Potter films called Rickman “terrifying in the nicest way” and also spoke about his kinky sense of humor in a question-and-answer session with the fans.

READ ALSO: Harry Potter alumnus Matthew Lewis is ‘frustrated’ at being seen as Neville Longbottom after all these years