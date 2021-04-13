Access Hollywood, Access Daily: Entertainment series renewed until 2025 – canceled + TV shows renewed

Last month we reported that the All access The TV series had been canceled after two seasons and will end in June. Today, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios announced that the original subscribed series, Access Hollywoodand the talk-show spin-off Daily access have both been renewed for three seasons and will remain on the air until 2025.

NBCUNIVERSAL RENEWS ACCESS TO HOLLYWOOD AND DAILY ACCESS THROUGH 2025 SUCCESSFUL ACCESS SOLD TO NBC-PROPRES TELEVISION STATIONS FOR THREE ADDITIONAL SEASONS UNIVERSAL CITY, California – April 12, 2021 – NBCUniversal Syndication Studios has renewed Access Hollywood with its daily brand extension talk show, Access Daily to 2025, in nationwide syndication. The studio has sold the iconic entertainment news hub to NBC-owned television stations, as well as major station groups across the country, for three more seasons, Tracie announced today. Wilson, executive vice president, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios. We are excited to continue our successful partnership with NBC-owned stations, bringing the Access brand to local stations for additional seasons, Wilson said. Our talented hosts have incredible chemistry and our dedicated production teams, led by Maureen FitzPatrick, work tirelessly to provide viewers with quality content every day on “Access Hollywood” and “Access Daily”. “I am delighted that our NBC-owned stations continue to host ‘Access Hollywood’ and ‘Access Daily’ to bring our local audiences the latest entertainment and pop culture news,” added Valari Staab, Station President television station owned by NBCUniversal. I couldn’t be more proud of the entire Access Hollywood team and the quality content they produce every day, said Maureen FitzPatrick, senior executive producer. After the shutdown last March, “ Access ” was back on the air with original content within a week, providing up-to-date news on Covid-19, heartwarming stories from people serving their communities and how celebrities give back. Access has brought viewers the latest entertainment titles for 25 seasons and I am honored to serve our audiences for another three years. “ For the 2020-2021 season, Access Hollywood averages over 1.4 million viewers every day, which ranks it among the top entertainment news programs in syndication. Access Hollywood continues to offer its services to its local partner stations, including ranking among the top entertainment news programs among key women aged 25 to 54 in three of the four major markets, including Los Angeles (KNBC ), Chicago (WMAQ) and Philadelphia (WCAU). Access Digital reaches over 4.5 million organic subscribers and is a leader in short form entertainment news. In March 2021, Access Hollywood was honored in the annual CultureX Conversation with the Reflet of Inclusion in Television Program Award by Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable. The award recognizes the diversity of its hosts and its coverage of stories about diversity and inclusion in the television industry. Additionally, Access Hollywood recently launched its podcast, The Vault, which explores the archives of interviews over the past 25 years, taking fans back in time to hear what Hollywood’s biggest names had to do. say in their first interviews, their first red carpets and throughout their journey to become big Hollywood stars. Hosts Scott Evans and Zuri Hall add their own pop culture perspective to these iconic interviews. To know where to look: check your local listings ABOUT “ACCESS HOLLYWOOD”

The 2020-2021 season of “Access Hollywood” marks the 25th year of bringing Hollywood’s biggest titles and celebrity interviews to viewers. Hosted by Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover and Scott Evans, as well as correspondents Sibley Scoles and Zuri Hall, the daily, half-hour, Emmy-nominated program offers a preview of the latest entertainment news. Access also examines the latest crime headlines with insight from leading experts, pays tribute to local heroes who work to improve their communities, and speaks to the people behind the viral moments everyone’s talking about. ABOUT “DAILY ACCESS”

Access Daily, is an hour-long daily entertainment news talk show hosted by Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover and Scott Evans. Currently in its 11th season, the show features celebrities in the studio and showcases the country’s biggest entertainment, virality and well-being moments, keeping viewers up to date on all things pop culture. ABOUT NBC TV STATIONS

NBC Owned Television Stations, part of the NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations division of NBCUniversal, includes 12 local television stations and a regional news network serving the country’s largest markets including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Francisco Bay Region, Boston, Washington, DC, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, San Diego and Connecticut, as well as Puerto Rico. The stations produce and broadcast over 17,000 hours annually of local news and corporate news and journalism programs that are important and relevant to the communities they serve, broadcasting them on multiple online platforms, social and digital media away from home. The division also operates COZI TV (cozitv.com), a nationwide network that brings viewers some of America’s most beloved and iconic blockbuster TV shows and movies, as well as the style production company of life, LX.TV, and the internal marketing and promotion company, NBCUniversal Skycastle. ABOUT NBCUNIVERSAL SYNDICATION STUDIOS

NBC Universal Syndication Studios, a division of Universal Television Group LLC., Is responsible for the production, sale and distribution of NBCUniversal products for television in the United States. The division develops and produces first-run programs and distributes these shows, as well as off-network content, in broadcast syndication. Current first-run syndicated programs include “Access Hollywood”, “Access Daily”, “All Access”, “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, “Judge Jerry”, “The Jerry Springer Show”, “Maury” and “The Steve Wilkos” ” Show. In addition, the division distributes the retro television broadcast network Cozi TV and the weekend series Open House. Current off-grid programming includes American Ninja Warrior, Law & Order: Criminal Intent. , “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”, “Chicago Fire”, “Chicago PD”, “Monk” and “Dateline”. STAY CONNECTED Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/accessonline Twitter: https://twitter.com/accessonline Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/accessonline/ Youtube: https://www.youtube. com / accessonline

What do you think? do you like to Access Hollywood and or Daily access TV shows? Are you happy to hear that they have been renewed?

