What is Bollywood?

By Aicco Cow

When you think of Bollywood, what do you see? A distant country, another language, a tragic love story? While this is all true, it is only the surface. Bollywood, a blend of Hollywood and Bombay (the colonial name for Mumbai, a city in India), is a fascinating cultural expression through cinema. It’s the flutter of beautiful colorful sarees, multiple intricate dances and song sequences. The heart-wrenching storylines tell tales of falling in love by word and sight. It’s a perfect mix between fairy tale and reality. This multi-billion dollar industry produces between 150 and 200 films per year, far more than the big Hollywood films. Bollywood movies give us a little taste of the rich Hindu culture and I can tell you that once you give it a try, you won’t be disappointed.

Over the past two decades, Bollywood has gone through a number of changes. Once famous for their melodramas, exaggerated scenes, and regimented character tropes, the filmmakers have evolved into more naturalistic storylines, while retaining their authenticity. Make no mistake, several Bollywood classics are beloved for their drama and extravagance. For example, take Kabhi Kushi Khabie Gham. A forbidden love story, it follows the life of a harsh traditional man’s son, Rahul, who returns home after years abroad and falls in love with Anjali, a girl who is far from his sympathy. dad. The film is about choosing between love and family, and the serious consequences that come with it. Another house classic is Kuch Kuch Hota Haia story of friendship, first loves, sorrow and sacrifice. It revolves around Rahul and Anjali, who are childhood friends. Anjali, who has feelings for Rahul, chooses to give up her emotional needs and watches Rahul and their other friend, Tina, get married. You might be wondering why Anjali didn’t just confess her feelings to Rahul since they were friends long before Tina arrived? I can assure you it’s worth watching to find out why exactly she chose to keep her feelings a secret. It’s one of my absolute favorite movies of all time.

Now if you are not into the many dance sequences or the extended emotional journey or maybe you are just into something more modern then look no further than Zindagi na milegi dobara. The film is about three estranged childhood friends, Arjun, Kabir and Imraan, who get together for a bachelorette party, due to a pact they made years before. As they live their adventure in Spain, we learn about the complex lives of each character, why they lost contact with each other and their troubled love life. I watched this movie three times in total, once with my whole family. It’s funny, adventurous, and makes you feel warm and fuzzy inside when you see their friendship evolve.

However, if you’re not in the mood for love triangles and just want a triumph movie that inspires you, look no further than Hichki. Trigger Warning: This movie will make you emotional mess. It centers on a woman, Naina, whose lifelong dream is to become a teacher. Sounds pretty doable, right? Well, not when you have Tourettes Syndrome, and despite your qualification and enthusiasm, no one wants to hire you. The film addresses multiple social issues, such as exclusion due to disability, the rigged education system, poverty and gender norms. Overall, it encourages the viewer to experience the difficulties of being defined by outside forces, rather than by one’s personal character.

What if you’re not in the mood for complex relationships or difficult social topics and just want to laugh about something? You are just lucky because Luka Chuppi is just the movie for you. The film is about a young couple, Rashmi & Vinod, who want to try out a life relationship before they get married. The only problem is that Father Rashmis is a mainstream politician who is firmly against the new home relations movement. The story takes place as the couple move to another city, fake a wedding, and then go through several unsuccessful attempts to get married. It is a story of mischief, questioning societal norms and the formation of new traditions.

These recommendations don’t even begin to uncover the rich expanse that Bollywood is. With over 100 years of storytelling, there’s something for everyone and more. Personally, I always come back to Bollywood movies because with every movie there is a feeling of rising above adversity and preserving Hindu culture through time.

